Iowa Boys State Basketball: First Championship Game Is Set

Easton Ersland had the biggest rebound of the game - and made the most heads-up play in the process.

Carroll put together an incredible second-half surge to push top-seed Ballard to the end, coming up just short in a Class 3A semifinal, 57-55.

With the win, the Bombers advance to Friday’s championship game of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Tournament from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

After Jared Mohr sank an off-balance bucket and was fouled, Ersland grabbed the loose rebound off the miss and launched the ball down the court to an open teammate, who ran out the clock to secure the win for Ballard.

Three In Double Figures For Ballard

Evan Abbott had 19 points, Parker Miller 12 with eight rebounds and Jude Gibson scored 11 with seven rebounds and six assists. Ersland finished with seven points and four rebounds - but none bigger than his last.

The Bombers had taken control of the contest off the tip, scoring the first 14 points of the game. They led 18-5 after the first quarter before the Tigers would chip into the deficit minute by minute.

Carroll went into the half down 16 before climbing all the way back to within 10 in the third before another run by Ballard forced them to regroup.

Jared Mohr's Double-Double Paces Carroll

The Tigers did, using a pressure-heavy defense to speed up the Bombers, who were trying themselves to salt the contest away. Ballard’s free throw struggles also played into the comeback, finishing just 9 of 21 at the charity stripe.

Carroll was led by Mohr’s double-double, as he scored 20 points with 10 rebounds. Lual Tharjiath added 12 points and six rebounds, as Trey Tassell finished with eight and seven.

Up Next….

ADM and Storm Lake square off in the second Class 3A semifinal in a rematch of a quarterfinal round contest from a year ago won by ADM.