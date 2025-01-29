Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/29/2025)
It is the end of January, and SBLive is publishing its fourth run of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.
Rankings below are updated through Jan. 28:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Mount Si (12-5) ... 1.574 rating
2. Auburn (17-2) ... 1.474 rating
3. Camas (15-3) ... 1.410 rating
4. Lake Washington (12-5) ... 1.379 rating
5. Kentwood (15-4) ... 1.345 rating
6. Glacier Peak (15-2) ... 1.340 rating
7. Chiawana (15-2) ... 1.320 rating
8. Puyallup (16-4) ... 1.300 rating
9. Redmond (14-5) ... 1.289 rating
10. Mead (13-4) ... 1.288 rating
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (16-2) ... 1.838 rating
2. Shorecrest (17-2) ... 1.742 rating
3. Bellevue (13-5) ... 1.522 rating
4. O'Dea (12-6) ... 1.439 rating
5. Garfield (13-4) ... 1.417 rating
6. Edmonds-Woodway (17-1) ... 1.314 rating
7. Federal Way (11-3) ... 1.215 rating
8. Eastside Catholic (11-9) ... 1.155 rating
9. Bellarmine Prep (14-5) ... 1.154 rating
10. Shorewood (12-7) ... 1.143 rating
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Grandview (17-2) ... 1.564 rating
2. Lynden (18-0) ... 1.462 rating
3. Prosser (15-4) ... 1.311 rating
4. Bremerton (12-3) ... 1.215 rating
5. Sequim (13-2) ... 1.153 rating
6. West Valley of Spokane (14-2) ... 1.140 rating
7. Lakewood (12-5) ... 1.071 rating
8. Burlington-Edison (11-5) ... .0.971 rating
9. Selah (14-3) ... 0.960 rating
10. R.A. Long (15-1) ... 0.944 rating
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-1) ... 2.096 rating
2. Royal (15-1) ... 1.333 rating
3. Cascade Christian (15-3) ... 1.218 rating
4. Zillah (14-3) ... 1.193 rating
5. Cashmere (15-4) ... 1.138 rating
6. Riverside (11-5) ... 1.131 rating
7. Lynden Christian (15-1) ... 1.035 rating
8. Meridian (12-6) ... 0.996 rating
9. Chelan (16-3) ... 0.995 rating
10. Bear Creek (14-3) ... 0.954 rating
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: Columbia of Burbank takes another turn at No. 1.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Almira-Coulee-Hartline firmly in driver's seat.
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---