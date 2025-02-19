Washington high school boys basketball computer rankings (2/19/2025)
It is the beginning of district tournaments before the WIAA championships, and SBLive WA is publishing its seventh run of Washington high school computer boys basketball rankings for 2024-25.
Rankings below are updated through Feb. 18:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Auburn (22-2) ... 1.990 rating
2. Mount Si (18-6) ... 1.876 rating
3. Richland (22-0) ... 1.845 rating
4. Puyallup (21-6) ... 1.843 rating
5. Chiawana (20-4) ... 1.809 rating
6. Camas (20-4) ... 1.797 rating
7. Gonzaga Prep (20-2) ... 1.775 rating
8. Mead (18-5) ... 1.725 rating
9. Emerald Ridge (18-7) ... 1.692 rating
10. Arlington (18-5) ... 1.668 rating
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (22-2) ... 2.560 rating
2. Garfield (17-6) ... 2.302 rating
3. Seattle Prep (16-9) ... 2.183 rating
4. Bellevue (19-5) ... 2.060 rating
5. O'Dea (14-9) ... 1.916 rating
6. Lincoln of Tacoma (24-4) ... 1.853 rating
7. Edmonds-Woodway (22-1) ... 1.796 rating
8. Liberty of Issaquah (16-6) ... 1.681 rating
9. Eastside Catholic (12-13) ... 1.602 rating
10. Kennewick (16-6) ... 1.580 rating
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-0) ... 1.713 rating
2. Grandview (20-3) ... 1.582 rating
3. Selah (18-4) ... 1.557 rating
4. Lakewood (16-6) ... 1.513 rating
5. Prosser (18-6) ... 1.451 rating
6. R.A. Long (21-2) ... 1.415 rating
7. Sequim (16-3) ... 1.393 rating
8. Bremerton (15-5) ... 1.375 rating
9. Burlington-Edison (16-7) ... .1.324 rating
10. Pullman (16-5) ... 1.259 rating
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (20-2) ... 2.210 rating
2. Lynden Christian (19-2) ... 1.732 rating
3. Zillah (19-3) ... 1.549 rating
4. Meridian (17-7) ... 1.490 rating
5. Chelan (20-5) ... 1.474 rating
6. Royal (21-1) ... 1.468 rating
7. Seton Catholic (16-5) ... 1.330 rating
8. Cashmere (17-7) ... 1.300 rating
9. Riverside (15-5) ... 1.236 rating
10. Bear Creek (17-4) ... 1.172 rating
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: New leader - Lake Roosevelt.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Almira-Coulee-Hartline keeps No. 1.
---
High School on SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
---