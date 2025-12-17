High School

Washington high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

See every Washington boys high school basketball final score from December 16, 2025

Brady Twombly

JJ Crawford (left) and Tyran Stokes played together for the first time this past week for Rainier Beach (WA).
JJ Crawford (left) and Tyran Stokes played together for the first time this past week for Rainier Beach (WA). / Heysuavphotography/IG

The 2025 Washington boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Washington high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

Agape Christian Academy 58, Trinity Academy 23

Arlington 54, Mountlake Terrace 42

Asotin 69, LRSW (CO-OP) 67

Auburn 81, Kentridge 54

Auburn Adventist 58, Cascade Christian 41

Auburn Mountainview 74, Federal Way 61

Auburn Riverside 74, Mt. Rainier 59

Bainbridge 71, Bremerton 42

Ballard 65, Chief Sealth 41

Battle Ground 66, Evergreen 65

Beamer 81, Jefferson 40

Bellevue Christian 63, Seattle Christian 52

Bishop Blanchet 71, O'Dea 48

Brewster 65, Lake Roosevelt 62

Bridgeport 76, Moses Lake Christian Academy 53

Camas 74, Heritage 33

CAND 60, Mary Walker 56

Cascade Christian 58, Auburn Adventist 41

Cashmere 71, Kiona-Benton 35

Castle Rock 71, La Center 39

Cedar Park Christian 47, Granite Falls 38

Central Valley 73, Mead 55

Chelan 62, Omak 29

Cheney 59, Rogers 51

Chewelah 70, Reardan 45

Clarkston 64, Pullman 53

Clover Park 44, Fife 43

Colfax 84, Medical Lake 57

Columbia 68, King's Way Christian 59

Colville 67, Deer Park 31

Concordia Christian Academy 73, Summit Atlas 34

Connell 80, Zillah 66

Coupeville 51, Mount Vernon Christian 32

Curlew 78, Republic 47

Cusick 64, Selkirk 51

Davenport 60, Kettle Falls 42

Decatur 87, White River 44

East Valley 53, Toppenish 40

Eatonville 66, Washington 38

Eisenhower 78, Hanford 61

Elma 62, Tumwater 50

Ephrata 57, Grandview 34

Evergreen Lutheran 56, Northwest Yeshiva 52

Foss 53, Steilacoom 42

Fort Vancouver 85, Seton Catholic 42

Franklin 75, Lakeside 73

Franklin Pierce 68, Orting 54

Garfield-Palouse 52, Pomeroy 44

Gonzaga Prep 61, Mt. Spokane 46

Granger 53, Highland 26

Hanford 78, Eisenhower 61

Inchelium 79, Northport 60

Jackson 75, Cascade 45

Kalama 93, Stevenson 61

Kennedy Catholic 72, Tahoma 69

Kennewick 91, Richland 69

Kentlake 67, Kent-Meridian 56

Kentwood 82, Stadium 52

King's Way Christian 68, Columbia 59

Kingston 64, North Mason 53

Kittitas 60, River View 35

Klahowya 54, Life Christian Academy 47

La Center 71, Castle Rock 39

La Conner 69, Orcas Island 26

Lakeside 75, Franklin 73

Lewis & Clark 67, Ridgeline 54

Lewiston 59, University 53

Liberty 62, Freeman 52

Liberty Christian 71, Riverside Christian 50

Lincoln 74, Nathan Hale 51

Lopez 48, Non Varsity Opponent 46

LRSW (CO-OP) 69, Asotin 67

Lummi 84, Shoreline Christian 32

Mabton 62, White Swan 58

Mary M. Knight 64, Ocosta 28

Moses Lake 71, Shadle Park 41

Moses Lake Christian Academy 76, Bridgeport 53

Mount Vernon 71, Nooksack Valley 66

Mount Vernon Christian 51, Coupeville 32

Mountain View 77, Skyview 48

Mt. Baker 74, Sehome 37

Mt. Spokane 61, Gonzaga Prep 46

Naches Valley 85, Wahluke 43

Nathan Hale 74, Lincoln 51

Newport 60, Northwest Christian School 42

Northwest 56, Vashon Island 45

Northwest Yeshiva 56, Evergreen Lutheran 52

Oakesdale 50, Wellpinit 44

Oakville 69, Wahkiakum 44

Ocosta 64, Mary M. Knight 28

O'Dea 71, Bishop Blanchet 48

Okanogan 67, Tonasket 41

Orcas Island 69, La Conner 26

Othello 86, Prosser 71

Pasco 75, Sunnyside 55

Pateros 66, Thorp 22

Pe Ell 78, Washington School for the Deaf 24

Prescott 56, St. John-Endicott 54

Puget Sound Adventist 48, Pope John Paul II 33

Pullman 64, Clarkston 53

Quincy 90, Selah 70

Rainier Beach 100, Seattle Prep 72

Reardan 70, Chewelah 45

Richland 91, Kennewick 69

River View 60, Kittitas 35

Rochester 49, Shelton 34

Royal 65, Wapato 46

Sandpoint 70, West Valley 67

Seattle Academy 56, Ingraham 41

Sehome 74, Mt. Baker 37

Selah 90, Quincy 70

Seton Catholic 85, Fort Vancouver 42

Shelton 49, Rochester 34

Skyview 77, Mountain View 48

Stadium 82, Kentwood 52

Stevenson 93, Kalama 61

Sunnyside 75, Pasco 55

Sunnyside Christian 55, Walla Walla Valley Academy 38

Tahoma 72, Kennedy Catholic 69

Thorp 66, Pateros 22

Toppenish 53, East Valley 40

Tumwater 62, Elma 50

University 59, Lewiston 53

Vashon Island 56, Northwest 45

Wahkiakum 69, Oakville 44

Wahluke 85, Naches Valley 43

Walla Walla Valley Academy 55, Sunnyside Christian 38

Wapato 65, Royal 46

Washington 66, Eatonville 38

Washington School for the Deaf 78, Pe Ell 24

Wellpinit 50, Oakesdale 44

West Valley 70, Sandpoint 67

White River 87, Decatur 44

Wilson Creek 48, Odessa 21

Zillah 80, Connell 66

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington