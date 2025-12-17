Washington high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Washington boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Washington high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
Agape Christian Academy 58, Trinity Academy 23
Arlington 54, Mountlake Terrace 42
Asotin 69, LRSW (CO-OP) 67
Auburn 81, Kentridge 54
Auburn Adventist 58, Cascade Christian 41
Auburn Mountainview 74, Federal Way 61
Auburn Riverside 74, Mt. Rainier 59
Bainbridge 71, Bremerton 42
Ballard 65, Chief Sealth 41
Battle Ground 66, Evergreen 65
Beamer 81, Jefferson 40
Bellevue Christian 63, Seattle Christian 52
Bishop Blanchet 71, O'Dea 48
Brewster 65, Lake Roosevelt 62
Bridgeport 76, Moses Lake Christian Academy 53
Camas 74, Heritage 33
CAND 60, Mary Walker 56
Cascade Christian 58, Auburn Adventist 41
Cashmere 71, Kiona-Benton 35
Castle Rock 71, La Center 39
Cedar Park Christian 47, Granite Falls 38
Central Valley 73, Mead 55
Chelan 62, Omak 29
Cheney 59, Rogers 51
Chewelah 70, Reardan 45
Clarkston 64, Pullman 53
Clover Park 44, Fife 43
Colfax 84, Medical Lake 57
Columbia 68, King's Way Christian 59
Colville 67, Deer Park 31
Concordia Christian Academy 73, Summit Atlas 34
Connell 80, Zillah 66
Coupeville 51, Mount Vernon Christian 32
Curlew 78, Republic 47
Cusick 64, Selkirk 51
Davenport 60, Kettle Falls 42
Decatur 87, White River 44
East Valley 53, Toppenish 40
Eatonville 66, Washington 38
Eisenhower 78, Hanford 61
Elma 62, Tumwater 50
Ephrata 57, Grandview 34
Evergreen Lutheran 56, Northwest Yeshiva 52
Foss 53, Steilacoom 42
Fort Vancouver 85, Seton Catholic 42
Franklin 75, Lakeside 73
Franklin Pierce 68, Orting 54
Garfield-Palouse 52, Pomeroy 44
Gonzaga Prep 61, Mt. Spokane 46
Granger 53, Highland 26
Hanford 78, Eisenhower 61
Inchelium 79, Northport 60
Jackson 75, Cascade 45
Kalama 93, Stevenson 61
Kennedy Catholic 72, Tahoma 69
Kennewick 91, Richland 69
Kentlake 67, Kent-Meridian 56
Kentwood 82, Stadium 52
King's Way Christian 68, Columbia 59
Kingston 64, North Mason 53
Kittitas 60, River View 35
Klahowya 54, Life Christian Academy 47
La Center 71, Castle Rock 39
La Conner 69, Orcas Island 26
Lakeside 75, Franklin 73
Lewis & Clark 67, Ridgeline 54
Lewiston 59, University 53
Liberty 62, Freeman 52
Liberty Christian 71, Riverside Christian 50
Lincoln 74, Nathan Hale 51
Lopez 48, Non Varsity Opponent 46
LRSW (CO-OP) 69, Asotin 67
Lummi 84, Shoreline Christian 32
Mabton 62, White Swan 58
Mary M. Knight 64, Ocosta 28
Moses Lake 71, Shadle Park 41
Moses Lake Christian Academy 76, Bridgeport 53
Mount Vernon 71, Nooksack Valley 66
Mount Vernon Christian 51, Coupeville 32
Mountain View 77, Skyview 48
Mt. Baker 74, Sehome 37
Mt. Spokane 61, Gonzaga Prep 46
Naches Valley 85, Wahluke 43
Nathan Hale 74, Lincoln 51
Newport 60, Northwest Christian School 42
Northwest 56, Vashon Island 45
Northwest Yeshiva 56, Evergreen Lutheran 52
Oakesdale 50, Wellpinit 44
Oakville 69, Wahkiakum 44
Ocosta 64, Mary M. Knight 28
O'Dea 71, Bishop Blanchet 48
Okanogan 67, Tonasket 41
Orcas Island 69, La Conner 26
Othello 86, Prosser 71
Pasco 75, Sunnyside 55
Pateros 66, Thorp 22
Pe Ell 78, Washington School for the Deaf 24
Prescott 56, St. John-Endicott 54
Puget Sound Adventist 48, Pope John Paul II 33
Pullman 64, Clarkston 53
Quincy 90, Selah 70
Rainier Beach 100, Seattle Prep 72
Reardan 70, Chewelah 45
Richland 91, Kennewick 69
River View 60, Kittitas 35
Rochester 49, Shelton 34
Royal 65, Wapato 46
Sandpoint 70, West Valley 67
Seattle Academy 56, Ingraham 41
Sehome 74, Mt. Baker 37
Selah 90, Quincy 70
Seton Catholic 85, Fort Vancouver 42
Shelton 49, Rochester 34
Skyview 77, Mountain View 48
Stadium 82, Kentwood 52
Stevenson 93, Kalama 61
Sunnyside 75, Pasco 55
Sunnyside Christian 55, Walla Walla Valley Academy 38
Tahoma 72, Kennedy Catholic 69
Thorp 66, Pateros 22
Toppenish 53, East Valley 40
Tumwater 62, Elma 50
University 59, Lewiston 53
Vashon Island 56, Northwest 45
Wahkiakum 69, Oakville 44
Wahluke 85, Naches Valley 43
Walla Walla Valley Academy 55, Sunnyside Christian 38
Wapato 65, Royal 46
Washington 66, Eatonville 38
Washington School for the Deaf 78, Pe Ell 24
Wellpinit 50, Oakesdale 44
West Valley 70, Sandpoint 67
White River 87, Decatur 44
Wilson Creek 48, Odessa 21
Zillah 80, Connell 66