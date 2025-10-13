Washington High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings
1. Wahkiakum (6-0)
2. Pomeroy (6-0)
3. Darrington (5-1)
4. Naselle (5-1)
5. Wishkah Valley (4-0)
6. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (4-1)
7. Garfield-Palouse (3-2)
8. Wilbur-Creston (5-1)
9. Waitsburg (5-2)
10. Inchelium (5-1)
11. Tulalip Heritage (3-1)
12. Odessa (5-1)
13. Entiat (4-2)
14. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian (3-2)
15. Ocosta (4-2)
16. Dayton (4-2)
17. Tekoa-Rosalia (4-2)
18. Wellpinit (3-2)
19. Neah Bay (2-2)
20. Oakville (3-3)
21. Mary M. Knight (2-2)
22. Curlew (4-3)
23. Washington School for the Deaf (2-2)
24. Clallam Bay (1-2)
25. Waterville-Mansfield (2-4)
WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings
1. Toledo (6-0)
2. Newport (6-0)
3. Colfax (5-0)
4. Tri-Cities Prep (6-0)
5. Kittitas (6-0)
6. Northwest Christian School (4-2)
7. Freeman (4-2)
8. Adna (4-2)
9. La Conner (3-2)
10. Okanogan (4-2)
11. Toutle Lake (4-2)
12. Onalaska (4-2)
13. Warden (5-1)
14. Columbia (4-3)
15. Reardan (4-2)
16. Kettle Falls (3-2)
17. Liberty Bell (3-2)
18. Liberty (3-3)
19. Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-2)
20. Asotin (2-4)
21. Napavine (2-4)
22. Winlock (2-4)
23. Davenport (0-2)
24. Goldendale (2-4)
25. Lind-Ritzville (2-4)
WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Montesano (6-0)
2. Lynden Christian (6-0)
3. La Center (5-1)
4. Cascade Christian (6-0)
5. Royal (6-0)
6. Rochester (5-0)
7. Mt. Baker (5-1)
8. Tenino (5-1)
9. Meridian (5-1)
10. Zillah (4-2)
11. Colville (5-1)
12. Granite Falls (5-1)
13. Omak (4-2)
14. Annie Wright (5-1)
15. Nooksack Valley (3-3)
16. King's (3-3)
17. Bellevue Christian (4-1)
18. Naches Valley (4-2)
19. Life Christian Academy (3-3)
20. Connell (3-3)
21. Lakeside (2-3)
22. Seton Catholic (4-3)
23. Cashmere (4-2)
24. Hoquiam (3-3)
25. King's Way Christian (2-4)
WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Orting (6-0)
2. East Valley (6-0)
3. Archbishop Murphy (6-0)
4. WF West (5-1)
5. Tumwater (5-1)
6. Lynden (5-1)
7. Olympic (5-1)
8. North Kitsap (4-2)
9. Selah (5-1)
10. Washougal (5-1)
11. West Valley (5-1)
12. Franklin Pierce (4-2)
13. North Mason (5-1)
14. Burlington-Edison (4-2)
15. Aberdeen (3-2)
16. Steilacoom (4-2)
17. Anacortes (4-2)
18. Othello (4-2)
19. Woodland (4-2)
20. Prosser (4-2)
21. Cedarcrest (5-1)
22. Columbia River (4-1)
23. Fife (3-3)
24. Sehome (3-3)
25. Squalicum (3-3)
WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Tahoma (6-0)
2. Sedro-Woolley (6-0)
3. O'Dea (5-1)
4. Liberty (5-1)
5. White River (6-0)
6. Inglemoor (5-1)
7. Kennewick (6-0)
8. Mountlake Terrace (6-0)
9. Lakes (6-0)
10. Eastside Catholic (5-1)
11. Enumclaw (6-0)
12. Bellevue (4-2)
13. Mt. Spokane (5-1)
14. Stanwood (5-1)
15. West Seattle (4-1)
16. Kelso (5-1)
17. Cheney (5-1)
18. Heritage (6-0)
19. Rainier Beach (5-1)
20. Interlake (5-1)
21. Capital (4-2)
22. Gig Harbor (4-2)
23. Mercer Island (3-3)
24. Mount Vernon (5-1)
25. Meadowdale (4-2)
WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Puyallup (6-0)
2. Graham-Kapowsin (6-0)
3. Lake Stevens (6-0)
4. Gonzaga Prep (6-0)
5. Lake Washington (6-0)
6. Camas (4-2)
7. Moses Lake (6-0)
8. Chiawana (6-0)
9. Glacier Peak (5-1)
10. Stadium (5-1)
11. Bothell (4-2)
12. Eastmont (4-1)
13. Skyline (4-2)
14. Mead (5-1)
15. Kennedy Catholic (4-2)
16. Sumner (3-3)
17. Hazen (4-2)
18. Richland (5-1)
19. Curtis (4-2)
20. Kamiakin (5-1)
21. Kentwood (4-2)
22. Eastlake (3-3)
23. Tahoma (4-2)
24. Lincoln (4-2)
25. Olympia (3-3)