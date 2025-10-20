Washington High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings
1. Wahkiakum (7-0)
2. Darrington (6-1)
3. Pomeroy (7-0)
4. Garfield-Palouse (4-2)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-1)
6. Wilbur-Creston (6-1)
7. Naselle (6-1)
8. Wishkah Valley (4-0)
9. Inchelium (6-1)
10. Waitsburg (5-3)
11. Tulalip Heritage (3-1)
12. Entiat (5-2)
13. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian (4-2)
14. Odessa (5-2)
15. Dayton (5-2)
16. Neah Bay (4-2)
17. Ocosta (4-2)
18. Clallam Bay (2-2)
19. Curlew (5-3)
20. Tekoa-Rosalia (4-3)
21. North Beach (3-4)
22. Wellpinit (3-3)
23. Oroville (2-3)
24. Oakville (3-4)
25. Cusick (2-4)
WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings
1. Newport (7-0)
2. Colfax (6-0)
3. Tri-Cities Prep (7-0)
4. Kittitas (7-0)
5. Toledo (6-1)
6. Freeman (5-2)
7. Northwest Christian School (5-2)
8. Onalaska (6-2)
9. Adna (5-2)
10. Okanogan (5-2)
11. La Conner (4-2)
12. Liberty Bell (4-2)
13. Kettle Falls (3-3)
14. Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-2)
15. Napavine (3-4)
16. Warden (5-2)
17. Columbia (4-4)
18. Liberty (3-3)
19. Asotin (2-5)
20. Reardan (4-3)
21. River View (3-4)
22. Toutle Lake (4-3)
23. Raymond-South Bend (3-4)
24. Rainier (2-5)
25. Winlock (2-5)
WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Montesano (7-0)
2. Cascade Christian (7-0)
3. Lynden Christian (6-1)
4. Royal (7-0)
5. Mt. Baker (6-1)
6. La Center (6-1)
7. Tenino (6-1)
8. Rochester (5-1)
9. Nooksack Valley (4-3)
10. King's (4-3)
11. Zillah (5-2)
12. Omak (5-2)
13. Granite Falls (6-1)
14. Life Christian Academy (4-3)
15. Colville (5-2)
16. Meridian (5-2)
17. Naches Valley (5-2)
18. Cashmere (5-2)
19. Seton Catholic (5-3)
20. Lakeside (3-3)
21. Annie Wright (5-2)
22. Connell (3-4)
23. Castle Rock (3-3)
24. Kalama (3-3)
25. Hoquiam (3-4)
WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Orting (7-0)
2. Archbishop Murphy (7-0)
3. East Valley (7-0)
4. WF West (6-1)
5. Olympic (6-1)
6. Tumwater (6-1)
7. Franklin Pierce (5-2)
8. Anacortes (5-2)
9. North Kitsap (5-2)
10. Lynden (5-2)
11. Burlington-Edison (5-2)
12. North Mason (6-1)
13. Washougal (6-1)
14. Othello (5-2)
15. West Valley (6-1)
16. Steilacoom (5-2)
17. Woodland (5-2)
18. Columbia River (5-1)
19. Squalicum (4-3)
20. Sehome (4-3)
21. Selah (5-2)
22. Prosser (4-3)
23. Aberdeen (3-3)
24. Cedarcrest (5-2)
25. Ephrata (4-3)
WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Tahoma (7-0)
2. Liberty (6-1)
3. O'Dea (6-1)
4. Sedro-Woolley (7-0)
5. Inglemoor (6-1)
6. Lakes (7-0)
7. Bellevue (5-2)
8. Mountlake Terrace (7-0)
9. White River (7-0)
10. Mt. Spokane (6-1)
11. Eastside Catholic (6-1)
12. Kelso (6-1)
13. West Seattle (5-1)
14. Stanwood (6-1)
15. Rainier Beach (6-1)
16. Enumclaw (7-0)
17. Cheney (6-1)
18. Interlake (6-1)
19. Edmonds-Woodway (5-2)
20. Capital (5-2)
21. Lincoln (4-3)
22. Kennewick (6-1)
23. Meadowdale (5-2)
24. Heritage (6-1)
25. Shorewood (5-2)
WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Puyallup (7-0)
2. Lake Stevens (7-0)
3. Graham-Kapowsin (7-0)
4. Gonzaga Prep (7-0)
5. Lake Washington (7-0)
6. Moses Lake (7-0)
7. Camas (5-2)
8. Chiawana (7-0)
9. Glacier Peak (6-1)
10. Bothell (5-2)
11. Skyline (5-2)
12. Sumner (4-3)
13. Hazen (5-2)
14. Kennedy Catholic (5-2)
15. Kamiakin (6-1)
16. Richland (6-1)
17. Kentwood (5-2)
18. Tahoma (5-2)
19. Stadium (5-2)
20. Mead (5-2)
21. Curtis (4-3)
22. South Kitsap (4-3)
23. Eastmont (4-2)
24. Yelm (3-4)
25. Lincoln (4-2)