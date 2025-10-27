Washington High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings
1. Pomeroy (8-0)
2. Wahkiakum (8-0)
3. Darrington (7-1)
4. Naselle (7-1)
5. Wilbur-Creston (7-1)
6. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)
7. Garfield-Palouse (5-2)
8. Wishkah Valley (5-0)
9. Waitsburg (6-3)
10. Inchelium (7-1)
11. Entiat (6-2)
12. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian (5-2)
13. Neah Bay (5-2)
14. Tulalip Heritage (3-2)
15. Dayton (5-3)
16. Odessa (5-3)
17. Ocosta (4-3)
18. North Beach (4-4)
19. Tekoa-Rosalia (4-4)
20. Curlew (5-3)
21. Oroville (3-3)
22. Clallam Bay (2-3)
23. Mary M. Knight (3-3)
24. Wellpinit (3-4)
25. Mary Walker (3-5)
WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings
1. Newport (8-0)
2. Colfax (6-0)
3. Tri-Cities Prep (8-0)
4. Kittitas (8-0)
5. Toledo (7-1)
6. Freeman (5-2)
7. Okanogan (6-2)
8. Adna (6-2)
9. La Conner (5-2)
10. Onalaska (6-3)
11. Northwest Christian School (6-3)
12. Kettle Falls (4-3)
13. Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-2)
14. Liberty Bell (5-2)
15. Columbia (5-4)
16. Asotin (3-5)
17. Napavine (4-4)
18. Toutle Lake (5-3)
19. Warden (5-3)
20. Liberty (Spangle) (3-4)
21. Raymond-South Bend (4-4)
22. Reardan (4-4)
23. Rainier (3-5)
24. Winlock (3-6)
25. Granger (3-5)
WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Lynden Christian (7-1)
2. Cascade Christian (8-0)
3. Mt. Baker (7-1)
4. Royal (8-0)
5. Montesano (7-1)
6. Rochester (6-1)
7. Nooksack Valley (5-3)
8. La Center (7-1)
9. Zillah (6-2)
10. Tenino (6-2)
11. King's (5-3)
12. Omak (6-2)
13. Granite Falls (7-1)
14. Colville (6-2)
15. Cashmere (6-2)
16. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (4-3)
17. Meridian (5-3)
18. Annie Wright (6-2)
19. Seton Catholic (6-3)
20. Connell (4-4)
21. Life Christian Academy (4-4)
22. Naches Valley (5-3)
23. Hoquiam (3-5)
24. King’s Way Christian (3-5)
25. East Jefferson (3-5)
WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Valley (Yakima) (8-0)
2. Orting (8-0)
3. Archbishop Murphy (7-0)
4. Tumwater (7-1)
5. Olympic (7-1)
6. Anacortes (6-2)
7. Franklin Pierce (6-2)
8. Lynden (6-2)
9. North Kitsap (6-2)
10. Othello (6-2)
11. West Valley (Spokane) (7-1)
12. Steilacoom (6-2)
13. Sehome (5-3)
14. Washougal (7-1)
15. WF West (6-2)
16. North Mason (6-2)
17. Prosser (5-3)
18. Burlington-Edison (5-3)
19. Aberdeen (4-3)
20. Renton (5-3)
21. Ephrata (5-3)
22. Cedarcrest (6-2)
23. East Valley (Spokane) (5-3)
24. Selah (5-3)
25. Columbia River (5-2)
WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mount Tahoma (8-0)
2. Liberty (7-1)
3. Sedro-Woolley (8-0)
4. O'Dea (7-1)
5. Bellevue (6-2)
6. Mountlake Terrace (8-0)
7. Kelso (7-1)
8. Lakes (8-0)
9. Eastside Catholic (7-1)
10. White River (8-0)
11. Enumclaw (8-0)
12. Mt. Spokane (7-1)
13. Cheney (7-1)
14. Interlake (7-1)
15. Inglemoor (6-2)
16. Lincoln (5-3)
17. Shorewood (6-2)
18. Meadowdale (6-2)
19. Rainier Beach (6-2)
20. Gig Harbor (5-3)
21. West Seattle (6-2)
22. Mount Vernon (6-2)
23. Kennewick (6-2)
24. Stanwood (6-2)
25. Edmonds-Woodway (5-3)
WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Puyallup (8-0)
2. Lake Stevens (8-0)
3. Graham-Kapowsin (8-0)
4. Lake Washington (8-0)
5. Gonzaga Prep (8-0)
6. Camas (6-2)
7. Moses Lake (8-0)
8. Chiawana (8-0)
9. Glacier Peak (7-1)
10. Sumner (5-3)
11. Bothell (6-2)
12. Skyline (6-2)
13. Kennedy Catholic (6-2)
14. Hazen (6-2)
15. Kamiakin (7-1)
16. Kentwood (6-2)
17. Stadium (6-2)
18. Mead (5-3)
19. Richland (6-2)
20. South Kitsap (5-3)
21. Tahoma (5-3)
22. Issaquah (4-4)
23. Olympia (4-4)
24. Eastmont (4-3)
25. Battle Ground (4-4)