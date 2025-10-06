Washington High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Washington high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Washington high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
WIAA High School Football Class 1B Rankings
1. Wahkiakum (5-0)
2. Pomeroy (5-0)
3. Wishkah Valley (4-0)
4. Odessa (5-0)
5. Waitsburg (5-1)
6. Naselle (4-1)
7. Inchelium (4-0)
8. Darrington (4-1)
9. Tulalip Heritage (3-0)
10. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (3-1)
11. Tekoa-Rosalia (4-1)
12. Wilbur-Creston (3-1)
13. Garfield-Palouse (2-2)
14. Oakville (3-2)
15. Entiat (3-2)
16. Waterville-Mansfield (2-3)
17. Washington School for the Deaf (2-1)
18. Ocosta (3-2)
19. Wellpinit (2-2)
20. Oroville (2-2)
21. Dayton (3-2)
22. Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian (2-2)
23. Neah Bay (2-2)
24. Republic (2-2)
25. Mary M. Knight (2-2)
WIAA High School Football Class 2B Rankings
1. Toledo (5-0)
2. Newport (5-0)
3. Colfax (4-0)
4. Kittitas (5-0)
5. Tri-Cities Prep (5-0)
6. Freeman (4-1)
7. Kettle Falls (3-1)
8. Northwest Christian School (3-2)
9. Adna (3-2)
10. Onalaska (4-1)
11. Okanogan (3-2)
12. Cle Elum-Roslyn (4-1)
13. Reardan (4-1)
14. Liberty Bell (3-1)
15. La Conner (2-2)
16. Liberty (3-2)
17. Warden (4-1)
18. Toutle Lake (3-2)
19. Columbia (3-3)
20. Lind-Ritzville (2-3)
21. Granger (2-3)
22. Davenport (0-2)
23. Asotin (1-4)
24. Raymond-South Bend (2-3)
25. Brewster (3-3)
WIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Lynden Christian (5-0)
2. Cascade Christian (5-0)
3. Montesano (5-0)
4. Colville (5-0)
5. Meridian (5-0)
6. Rochester (4-0)
7. Royal (5-0)
8. La Center (4-1)
9. Zillah (4-1)
10. Tenino (4-1)
11. Mt. Baker (4-1)
12. Omak (3-2)
13. King's (3-2)
14. Granite Falls (4-1)
15. Annie Wright (4-1)
16. Kalama (3-2)
17. Hoquiam (3-2)
18. Naches Valley (3-2)
19. Nooksack Valley (2-3)
20. Seton Catholic (3-3)
21. Bellevue Christian (3-1)
22. Lakeside (2-3)
23. Cedar Park Christian (3-2)
24. Life Christian Academy (2-3)
25. Cashmere (3-2)
WIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Valley (5-0)
2. Orting (5-0)
3. Archbishop Murphy (5-0)
4. Prosser (4-1)
5. North Kitsap (3-2)
6. Tumwater (4-1)
7. WF West (4-1)
8. Anacortes (4-1)
9. Lynden (4-1)
10. Olympic (4-1)
11. Selah (4-1)
12. Steilacoom (4-1)
13. Burlington-Edison (3-2)
14. Washougal (4-1)
15. West Valley (4-1)
16. Woodland (3-2)
17. Renton (4-1)
18. Columbia River (3-1)
19. North Mason (4-1)
20. Ephrata (3-2)
21. Squalicum (3-2)
22. Aberdeen (2-2)
23. Franklin Pierce (3-2)
24. Bellingham (3-2)
25. Cedarcrest (4-1)
WIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. O'Dea (4-1)
2. Mount Tahoma (5-0)
3. Sedro-Woolley (5-0)
4. Enumclaw (5-0)
5. Lakes (5-0)
6. Shorewood (5-0)
7. Mountlake Terrace (5-0)
8. White River (5-0)
9. Bellarmine Prep (4-1)
10. Kennewick (5-0)
11. Liberty (4-1)
12. Eastside Catholic (4-1)
13. Mt. Spokane (4-1)
14. Prairie (4-1)
15. Inglemoor (4-1)
16. West Seattle (3-1)
17. Kelso (4-1)
18. Cheney (4-1)
19. Stanwood (4-1)
20. Bellevue (3-2)
21. Heritage (5-0)
22. Interlake (4-1)
23. Rainier Beach (4-1)
24. Mount Vernon (4-1)
25. Gig Harbor (3-2)
WIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Graham-Kapowsin (5-0)
2. Puyallup (5-0)
3. Gonzaga Prep (5-0)
4. Lake Stevens (5-0)
5. Lake Washington (5-0)
6. Moses Lake (5-0)
7. Camas (3-2)
8. Skyline (4-1)
9. Chiawana (5-0)
10. Mead (4-1)
11. Bothell (3-2)
12. Stadium (4-1)
13. Glacier Peak (4-1)
14. Curtis (3-2)
15. Kennedy Catholic (3-2)
16. Eastmont (3-1)
17. Kamiakin (4-1)
18. Mt. Rainier (4-1)
19. Emerald Ridge (2-3)
20. Sumner (2-3)
21. Richland (4-1)
22. Issaquah (3-2)
23. Kentwood (3-2)
24. Arlington (3-2)
25. Bethel (3-2)