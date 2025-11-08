High School

Gray Reid

The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.

Washington high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Adna 61, Mossyrock 0

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 53, Dayton 20

Ballard 21, Ingraham 7

Bellevue 51, Inglemoor 14

Bishop Blanchet 52, Lincoln 13

Bothell 20, Battle Ground 17

Burlington-Edison 40, North Kitsap 0

Camas 31, Olympia 14

Central Kitsap 28, Mt. Rainier 10

Chiawana 35, Wenatchee 14

Cle Elum-Roslyn 38, Tonasket 6

College Place 46, La Salle 20

Columbia 29, Brewster 21

Curtis 30, Kentwood 20

Davis 33, Toppenish 21

DeSales 64, Wellpinit 16

Entiat 28, Bridgeport 22

Enumclaw 42, Shorewood 20

Everett 27, Mariner 6

Ferndale 35, Cheney 34

Franklin Pierce 42, Cedarcrest 7

Freeman 34, Colfax 13

Glacier Peak 31, Tahoma 7

Gonzaga Prep 68, Sunnyside 20

Hanford 36, Ellensburg 7

Jackson 28, Monroe 27

Kelso 13, Federal Way 10

Kennedy Catholic 30, Lake Washington 0

Kittitas 42, River View 0

Lake Stevens 56, Woodinville 28

Lakes 49, Decatur 7

Lakewood 35, Blaine 27

Liberty 49, Evergreen 28

Liberty Christian 70, Curlew 6

Lincoln 48, Mount Vernon 14

Lindbergh 13, Kingston 0

Lynden 40, Bremerton 14

Lynnwood 29, Marysville Getchell 28

Manson 13, Medical Lake 0

Meridian 38, Cedar Park Christian 7

Mount Tahoma 58, Prairie 7

Mt. Spokane 28, Southridge 29

Napavine 47, Toutle Lake 24

Naselle 2, Charles Wright 0

Neah Bay 76, Oakville 18

North Douglas 36, Lyle/Wishram 10

O'Dea 56, Snohomish 14

Ocosta 26, Lummi 20

Odessa 54, Sunnyside Christian 48

Okanogan 50, Warden 0

Olympic 27, Chief Sealth 14

Omak 42, Colville 16

Pasco 28, Eisenhower 24

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Coupeville 14

Pomeroy 68, Cusick 8

Prosser 42, North Mason 14

Puyallup 78, Kamiak 0

Rainier Beach 47, Stanwood 21

Reardan 21, Asotin 18

Richland 41, Mount Si 0

Ridgeline 50, Hermiston 19

Royal 69, King's Way Christian 0

Seattle Prep 20, Mountlake Terrace 10

Skyline 33, Arlington 13

South Kitsap 48, Roosevelt 14

Southridge 29, Mt. Spokane 28

St. John-Endicott 28, Mary Walker 14

Sumner 62, Eastmont 0

Tekoa-Rosalia 64, Columbia 34

Toledo 47, Forks 7

Tri-Cities Prep 53, Granger 0

Tumwater 51, Sultan 6

Washougal 30, Fife 23

WF West 45, Columbia River 0

White River 28, Peninsula 17

Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

