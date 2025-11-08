Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 10.
Adna 61, Mossyrock 0
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 53, Dayton 20
Ballard 21, Ingraham 7
Bellevue 51, Inglemoor 14
Bishop Blanchet 52, Lincoln 13
Bothell 20, Battle Ground 17
Burlington-Edison 40, North Kitsap 0
Camas 31, Olympia 14
Central Kitsap 28, Mt. Rainier 10
Chiawana 35, Wenatchee 14
Cle Elum-Roslyn 38, Tonasket 6
College Place 46, La Salle 20
Columbia 29, Brewster 21
Curtis 30, Kentwood 20
Davis 33, Toppenish 21
DeSales 64, Wellpinit 16
Entiat 28, Bridgeport 22
Enumclaw 42, Shorewood 20
Everett 27, Mariner 6
Ferndale 35, Cheney 34
Franklin Pierce 42, Cedarcrest 7
Freeman 34, Colfax 13
Glacier Peak 31, Tahoma 7
Gonzaga Prep 68, Sunnyside 20
Hanford 36, Ellensburg 7
Jackson 28, Monroe 27
Kelso 13, Federal Way 10
Kennedy Catholic 30, Lake Washington 0
Kittitas 42, River View 0
Lake Stevens 56, Woodinville 28
Lakes 49, Decatur 7
Lakewood 35, Blaine 27
Liberty 49, Evergreen 28
Liberty Christian 70, Curlew 6
Lincoln 48, Mount Vernon 14
Lindbergh 13, Kingston 0
Lynden 40, Bremerton 14
Lynnwood 29, Marysville Getchell 28
Manson 13, Medical Lake 0
Meridian 38, Cedar Park Christian 7
Mount Tahoma 58, Prairie 7
Mt. Spokane 28, Southridge 29
Napavine 47, Toutle Lake 24
Naselle 2, Charles Wright 0
Neah Bay 76, Oakville 18
North Douglas 36, Lyle/Wishram 10
O'Dea 56, Snohomish 14
Ocosta 26, Lummi 20
Odessa 54, Sunnyside Christian 48
Okanogan 50, Warden 0
Olympic 27, Chief Sealth 14
Omak 42, Colville 16
Pasco 28, Eisenhower 24
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Coupeville 14
Pomeroy 68, Cusick 8
Prosser 42, North Mason 14
Puyallup 78, Kamiak 0
Rainier Beach 47, Stanwood 21
Reardan 21, Asotin 18
Richland 41, Mount Si 0
Ridgeline 50, Hermiston 19
Royal 69, King's Way Christian 0
Seattle Prep 20, Mountlake Terrace 10
Skyline 33, Arlington 13
South Kitsap 48, Roosevelt 14
Southridge 29, Mt. Spokane 28
St. John-Endicott 28, Mary Walker 14
Sumner 62, Eastmont 0
Tekoa-Rosalia 64, Columbia 34
Toledo 47, Forks 7
Tri-Cities Prep 53, Granger 0
Tumwater 51, Sultan 6
Washougal 30, Fife 23
WF West 45, Columbia River 0
White River 28, Peninsula 17