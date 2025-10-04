Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.
Washington High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WIAA) — October 3, 2025
Washington high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Aberdeen 21, WF West 56
Adna 28, Napavine 12
Archbishop Murphy 51, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Arlington 51, Cascade 8
Bellingham 20, Granite Falls 14
Bellevue Christian 41, Vashon Island 6
Bethel 36, Spanaway Lake 0
Black Hills 48, Centralia 0
Bonney Lake 24, Olympia 14
Bothell 36, Bellevue 35
Bremerton 34, Sequim 12
Camas 26, Coeur d'Alene 7
Capital 28, Timberline 20
Cascade 57, Tonasket 8
Cheney 61, Shadle Park 0
Chiawana 36, Southridge 14
Clallam Bay 52, Lake Quinault 6
Cle Elum-Roslyn 59, Highland 0
Colfax 34, Priest River 20
Columbia River 48, R.A. Long 0
Colville 41, Medical Lake 0
Connell 52, Naches Valley 7
Curtis 41, South Kitsap 15
Cusick 42, Mary Walker 22
Darrington 38, Neah Bay 36
Deer Park 24, Clarkston 22
DeSales 38, Liberty 27
East Valley 36, Othello 13
Eastside Catholic 60, Ballard 6
Entiat 59, Pateros 0
Ephrata 47, Davis 7
Federal Way 48, Kent-Meridian 0
Forks 37, Ilwaco 33
Foster 24, Lindbergh 13
Franklin Pierce 78, Eatonville 14
Freeman 41, Lakeside 24
Friday Harbor 28, Coupeville 14
Garfield-Palouse 42, Dayton 36
Gig Harbor 35, Silas 8
Goldendale 48, La Salle 0
Gonzaga Prep 47, Lewis & Clark 6
Hermiston 35, Sageview 21
Heritage 14, Shelton 6
Hoquiam 44, Toutle Lake 40
Inglemoor 14, Hazen 10
Interlake 66, Sammamish 14
Jackson 21, Kamiak 14
Kalama 32, Stevenson 0
Kamiakin 41, Hanford 0
Kelso 35, Evergreen 22
Kittitas 56, White Swan 6
Klahowya 27, East Jefferson 13
La Center 38, Castle Rock 18
Lake Stevens 49, Glacier Peak 14
Lake Washington 21, Liberty 17
Lincoln 20, Nathan Hale 0
Lind-Ritzville 34, Jenkins 0
Lummi 22, Concrete 14
Lynden Christian 41, Blaine 0
Mariner 26, Lynnwood 14
Mark Morris 27, Hudson's Bay 15
Meadowdale 24, Shorecrest 17
Meridian 49, King's Way Christian 7
Montesano 49, Tenino 0
Moses Lake 63, Eisenhower 0
Mount Vernon 42, Snohomish 21
Mountlake Terrace 48, Monroe 7
Mt. Baker 46, Nooksack Valley 39
Mt. Spokane 21, University 9
Naselle 70, North Beach 20
Newport 51, Asotin 28
North Central 34, Riverside 14
North Creek 46, Highline 28
North Kitsap 31, Port Angeles 7
Northwest Christian 44, Winlock 15
Oak Harbor 41, Marysville Getchell 14
Oakville 50, Taholah 8
O'Dea 45, Bishop Blanchet 0
Odessa 64, Selkirk 46
Okanogan 56, Chelan 26
Olympic 40, King's 24
Omak 52, Brewster 21
Onalaska 64, Morton/White Pass 12
Oroville 50, Bridgeport 8
Orting 35, Steilacoom 26
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 41, Raymond-South Bend 6
Peninsula 55, North Thurston 0
Pomeroy 86, St. John-Endicott 12
Post Falls 16, Battle Ground 8
Prairie 56, Mountain View 9
Prosser 35, Quincy 7
Pullman 29, East Valley 7
Rainier 40, Columbia 7
Renton 70, Redmond 21
Republic 44, Columbia 42
Ridgeline 14, Central Valley 13
Rochester 62, Elma 8
Royal 21, Cashmere 15
Selah 35, Toppenish 14
Shorewood 38, Everett 13
Skyline 25, Eastlake 14
Squalicum 24, Anacortes 21
Stanwood 21, Ferndale 14
Sultan 28, Cedar Park Christian 19
Sunnyside 42, West Valley 6
Sunnyside Christian 32, Yakama Tribal 8
Tahoma 51, Auburn Riverside 13
Tri-Cities Prep 51, Columbia 23
Tumwater 48, Union 0
Wahkiakum 74, Ocosta 14
Walla Walla 14, Pasco 6
Wapato 14, College Place 12
Washougal 14, Ridgefield 12
West Seattle 41, Franklin 6
West Valley 24, Rogers 7
White River 64, Kentlake 7
Woodland 27, Hockinson 7
Zillah 61, Kiona-Benton 0