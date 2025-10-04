High School

Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Washington High School Football

Gray Reid

Eastlake vs Woodinville from Sept. 26, 2025
Eastlake vs Woodinville from Sept. 26, 2025 / Robert Veal

The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.

Aberdeen 21, WF West 56

Adna 28, Napavine 12

Archbishop Murphy 51, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Arlington 51, Cascade 8

Bellingham 20, Granite Falls 14

Bellevue Christian 41, Vashon Island 6

Bethel 36, Spanaway Lake 0

Black Hills 48, Centralia 0

Bonney Lake 24, Olympia 14

Bothell 36, Bellevue 35

Bremerton 34, Sequim 12

Camas 26, Coeur d'Alene 7

Capital 28, Timberline 20

Cascade 57, Tonasket 8

Cheney 61, Shadle Park 0

Chiawana 36, Southridge 14

Clallam Bay 52, Lake Quinault 6

Cle Elum-Roslyn 59, Highland 0

Colfax 34, Priest River 20

Columbia River 48, R.A. Long 0

Colville 41, Medical Lake 0

Connell 52, Naches Valley 7

Curtis 41, South Kitsap 15

Cusick 42, Mary Walker 22

Darrington 38, Neah Bay 36

Deer Park 24, Clarkston 22

DeSales 38, Liberty 27

East Valley 36, Othello 13

Eastside Catholic 60, Ballard 6

Entiat 59, Pateros 0

Ephrata 47, Davis 7

Federal Way 48, Kent-Meridian 0

Forks 37, Ilwaco 33

Foster 24, Lindbergh 13

Franklin Pierce 78, Eatonville 14

Freeman 41, Lakeside 24

Friday Harbor 28, Coupeville 14

Garfield-Palouse 42, Dayton 36

Gig Harbor 35, Silas 8

Goldendale 48, La Salle 0

Gonzaga Prep 47, Lewis & Clark 6

Hermiston 35, Sageview 21

Heritage 14, Shelton 6

Hoquiam 44, Toutle Lake 40

Inglemoor 14, Hazen 10

Interlake 66, Sammamish 14

Jackson 21, Kamiak 14

Kalama 32, Stevenson 0

Kamiakin 41, Hanford 0

Kelso 35, Evergreen 22

Kittitas 56, White Swan 6

Klahowya 27, East Jefferson 13

La Center 38, Castle Rock 18

Lake Stevens 49, Glacier Peak 14

Lake Washington 21, Liberty 17

Lincoln 20, Nathan Hale 0

Lind-Ritzville 34, Jenkins 0

Lummi 22, Concrete 14

Lynden Christian 41, Blaine 0

Mariner 26, Lynnwood 14

Mark Morris 27, Hudson's Bay 15

Meadowdale 24, Shorecrest 17

Meridian 49, King's Way Christian 7

Montesano 49, Tenino 0

Moses Lake 63, Eisenhower 0

Mount Vernon 42, Snohomish 21

Mountlake Terrace 48, Monroe 7

Mt. Baker 46, Nooksack Valley 39

Mt. Spokane 21, University 9

Naselle 70, North Beach 20

Newport 51, Asotin 28

North Central 34, Riverside 14

North Creek 46, Highline 28

North Kitsap 31, Port Angeles 7

Northwest Christian 44, Winlock 15

Oak Harbor 41, Marysville Getchell 14

Oakville 50, Taholah 8

O'Dea 45, Bishop Blanchet 0

Odessa 64, Selkirk 46

Okanogan 56, Chelan 26

Olympic 40, King's 24

Omak 52, Brewster 21

Onalaska 64, Morton/White Pass 12

Oroville 50, Bridgeport 8

Orting 35, Steilacoom 26

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 41, Raymond-South Bend 6

Peninsula 55, North Thurston 0

Pomeroy 86, St. John-Endicott 12

Post Falls 16, Battle Ground 8

Prairie 56, Mountain View 9

Prosser 35, Quincy 7

Pullman 29, East Valley 7

Rainier 40, Columbia 7

Renton 70, Redmond 21

Republic 44, Columbia 42

Ridgeline 14, Central Valley 13

Rochester 62, Elma 8

Royal 21, Cashmere 15

Selah 35, Toppenish 14

Shorewood 38, Everett 13

Skyline 25, Eastlake 14

Squalicum 24, Anacortes 21

Stanwood 21, Ferndale 14

Sultan 28, Cedar Park Christian 19

Sunnyside 42, West Valley 6

Sunnyside Christian 32, Yakama Tribal 8

Tahoma 51, Auburn Riverside 13

Tri-Cities Prep 51, Columbia 23

Tumwater 48, Union 0

Wahkiakum 74, Ocosta 14

Walla Walla 14, Pasco 6

Wapato 14, College Place 12

Washougal 14, Ridgefield 12

West Seattle 41, Franklin 6

West Valley 24, Rogers 7

White River 64, Kentlake 7

Woodland 27, Hockinson 7

Zillah 61, Kiona-Benton 0

