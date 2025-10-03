High School

Washington High School Football Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - October 3, 2025

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Washington high school football season rolls on Friday October 3, 2025

Gray Reid

Timberline vs WF West from Sept. 20, 2025 / Vince Pugliese

There are 136 games scheduled on Friday, October 3, including 15 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 19 Eastlake at No. 22 Skyline.

Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3, 2025

With 15 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football season continues.

4A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 28 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, October 3.

3A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 31 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, October 3.

2A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 29 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, October 3.

1A Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 26 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, October 3.

2B Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 23 games scheduled in the 2B Class on Friday, October 3.

1B Football Schedule - October 3, 2025

There are 23 games scheduled in the 1B Class on Friday, October 3.

