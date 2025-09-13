Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 2.
Adna 40, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 40, Garfield-Palouse 12
Anacortes 52, Sehome 33
Asotin 41, River View 26
Auburn Mountainview 61, Kentlake 7
Ballard 41, Garfield 7
Battle Ground 38, Mountain View 7
Bellarmine Prep 26, Auburn 24
Bellevue Christian 43, South Whidbey 15
Bellingham 42, Lakewood 0
Bothell 30, Arlington 7
Cascade 30, Coupeville 19
Cascade Christian 42, King's 6
Cedar Park Christian 38, Klahowya 7
Centralia 35, R.A. Long 0
Chelan 41, Brewster 20
Cheney 35, Ridgeline 6
Chief Sealth 30, Franklin 0
Clover Park 46, Foster 16
Coeur d'Alene 37, Sunnyside 13
Colfax 27, Kettle Falls 8
Colville 42, Deer Park 21
Curlew 60, Cusick 14
Darrington 56, Lummi 8
Dayton 64, Sunnyside Christian 14
DeSales 52, Entiat 18
East Jefferson 14, Friday Harbor 13
East Valley 55, Grandview 6
Eatonville 22, Black Hills 13
Edmonds-Woodway 16, Monroe 8
Ephrata 49, Quincy 14
Everett 8, Shorecrest 7
Federal Way 50, Decatur 20
Ferndale 39, Oak Harbor 14
Glacier Peak 20, Snohomish 3
Gonzaga Prep 51, Ferris 0
Graham-Kapowsin 31, Skyview 0
Granite Falls 42, Sultan 0
Hazen 53, Lindbergh 0
Heritage 47, Hudson's Bay 0
Highline 31, Elma 28
Ilwaco 20, Columbia 12
Inchelium 38, Columbia 30
Ingraham 32, Nathan Hale 0
Kennewick 35, Southridge 12
King's Way Christian 57, Hoquiam 35
Kiona-Benton 57, Cashmere 0
Kittitas 26, Columbia 7
La Center 34, Woodland 17
Lake Stevens 21, Bellevue 14
Lake Washington 42, Jackson 14
Lakeside 28, West Valley 13
Lakes 21, Bonney Lake 2
Lewiston 46, Clarkston 0
Liberty 34, Medical Lake 0
Liberty Christian 52, Neah Bay 0
Lind-Ritzville 21, Manson 7
Lynden Christian 56, North Kitsap 7
Lyle/Wishram 42, North Douglas 32
Mary Walker 48, Selkirk 30
Meridian 22, Omak 14
Montesano 35, Ridgefield 7
Morton/White Pass 51, White Swan 0
Moscow 23, Pullman 13
Mount Si 26, Wenatchee 7
Mount Tahoma 49, Camas 22
Mount Vernon 36, Marysville Getchell 19
Mountlake Terrace 44, Lynnwood 0
Mt. Baker 35, Hockinson 7
Mt. Spokane 41, Shadle Park 0
Napavine 22, Onalaska 14
Newport 35, Priest River 8
Newport 24, Sammamish 0
Nooksack Valley 42, Life Christian Academy 26
North Central 47, Jenkins 6
North Mason 40, Kingston 8
Northwest Christian 38, Chief Leschi 0
Northwest Christian School 42, Bonners Ferry 39
Ocosta 48, Winlock 12
Odessa 50, Waterville-Mansfield 0
Okanogan 34, Liberty Bell 6
Olympic 40, Central Kitsap 6
Olympia 16, Issaquah 15
Orting 41, Bremerton 27
Othello 42, Connell 7
Pasco 41, Sageview 24
Port Angeles 26, Forks 7
Post Falls 22, Eastmont 21
Prairie 48, Washougal 22
Prosser 13, Toppenish 3
Puyallup 48, Evergreen 14
Raymond-South Bend 27, Rainier 26
Reardan 46, Lake Roosevelt 20
Redmond 50, Cascade 12
Renton 33, Cedarcrest 27
Richland 41, Hanford 0
Riverside 27, East Valley 21
Rochester 49, Castle Rock 14
Rogers 21, Freeman 14
Rogers 55, Kentridge 21
Royal 69, College Place 0
Sandpoint 45, Davis 15
Seattle Prep 44, Roosevelt 6
Sedro-Woolley 34, Stanwood 20
Selah 42, Ellensburg 0
Sequim 17, Mariner 6
Seton Catholic 45, Mark Morris 19
Shelton 32, North Thurston 7
Shorewood 35, Meadowdale 14
Silas 42, Foss 6
Soap Lake 46, St. John-Endicott 22
South Kitsap 14, Auburn Riverside 0
Stadium 30, Mercer Island 10
Steilacoom 19, Aberdeen 12
Sumner 28, Kennedy Catholic 0
Tahoma 43, Skyline 35
Tekoa-Rosalia 34, Bridgeport 18
Tenino 14, Kalama 8
Toutle Lake 66, Fort Vancouver 6
Tumwater 45, Bainbridge 6
University 25, Central Valley 17
Wahkiakum 52, Naselle 10
Waitsburg 52, Mabton 0
Walla Walla 34, Hermiston 12
Wapato 12, Wahluke 9
Warden 26, Mossyrock 20
Wellpinit 62, Republic 8
West Seattle 14, Interlake 7
WF West 41, Capital 0
Wilbur-Creston 66, Oroville 32
Woodinville 22, Union 20
Zillah 49, Naches Valley 0