Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Washington High School Football

Gray Reid

Mt. Spokane vs Shadle Park from Sept. 12, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 2.

Adna 40, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 40, Garfield-Palouse 12

Anacortes 52, Sehome 33

Asotin 41, River View 26

Auburn Mountainview 61, Kentlake 7

Ballard 41, Garfield 7

Battle Ground 38, Mountain View 7

Bellarmine Prep 26, Auburn 24

Bellevue Christian 43, South Whidbey 15

Bellingham 42, Lakewood 0

Bothell 30, Arlington 7

Cascade 30, Coupeville 19

Cascade Christian 42, King's 6

Cedar Park Christian 38, Klahowya 7

Centralia 35, R.A. Long 0

Chelan 41, Brewster 20

Cheney 35, Ridgeline 6

Chief Sealth 30, Franklin 0

Clover Park 46, Foster 16

Coeur d'Alene 37, Sunnyside 13

Colfax 27, Kettle Falls 8

Colville 42, Deer Park 21

Curlew 60, Cusick 14

Darrington 56, Lummi 8

Dayton 64, Sunnyside Christian 14

DeSales 52, Entiat 18

East Jefferson 14, Friday Harbor 13

East Valley 55, Grandview 6

Eatonville 22, Black Hills 13

Edmonds-Woodway 16, Monroe 8

Ephrata 49, Quincy 14

Everett 8, Shorecrest 7

Federal Way 50, Decatur 20

Ferndale 39, Oak Harbor 14

Glacier Peak 20, Snohomish 3

Gonzaga Prep 51, Ferris 0

Graham-Kapowsin 31, Skyview 0

Granite Falls 42, Sultan 0

Hazen 53, Lindbergh 0

Heritage 47, Hudson's Bay 0

Highline 31, Elma 28

Ilwaco 20, Columbia 12

Inchelium 38, Columbia 30

Ingraham 32, Nathan Hale 0

Kennewick 35, Southridge 12

King's Way Christian 57, Hoquiam 35

Kiona-Benton 57, Cashmere 0

Kittitas 26, Columbia 7

La Center 34, Woodland 17

Lake Stevens 21, Bellevue 14

Lake Washington 42, Jackson 14

Lakeside 28, West Valley 13

Lakes 21, Bonney Lake 2

Lewiston 46, Clarkston 0

Liberty 34, Medical Lake 0

Liberty Christian 52, Neah Bay 0

Lind-Ritzville 21, Manson 7

Lynden Christian 56, North Kitsap 7

Lyle/Wishram 42, North Douglas 32

Mary Walker 48, Selkirk 30

Meridian 22, Omak 14

Montesano 35, Ridgefield 7

Morton/White Pass 51, White Swan 0

Moscow 23, Pullman 13

Mount Si 26, Wenatchee 7

Mount Tahoma 49, Camas 22

Mount Vernon 36, Marysville Getchell 19

Mountlake Terrace 44, Lynnwood 0

Mt. Baker 35, Hockinson 7

Mt. Spokane 41, Shadle Park 0

Napavine 22, Onalaska 14

Newport 35, Priest River 8

Newport 24, Sammamish 0

Nooksack Valley 42, Life Christian Academy 26

North Central 47, Jenkins 6

North Mason 40, Kingston 8

Northwest Christian 38, Chief Leschi 0

Northwest Christian School 42, Bonners Ferry 39

Ocosta 48, Winlock 12

Odessa 50, Waterville-Mansfield 0

Okanogan 34, Liberty Bell 6

Olympic 40, Central Kitsap 6

Olympia 16, Issaquah 15

Orting 41, Bremerton 27

Othello 42, Connell 7

Pasco 41, Sageview 24

Port Angeles 26, Forks 7

Post Falls 22, Eastmont 21

Prairie 48, Washougal 22

Prosser 13, Toppenish 3

Puyallup 48, Evergreen 14

Raymond-South Bend 27, Rainier 26

Reardan 46, Lake Roosevelt 20

Redmond 50, Cascade 12

Renton 33, Cedarcrest 27

Richland 41, Hanford 0

Riverside 27, East Valley 21

Rochester 49, Castle Rock 14

Rogers 21, Freeman 14

Rogers 55, Kentridge 21

Royal 69, College Place 0

Sandpoint 45, Davis 15

Seattle Prep 44, Roosevelt 6

Sedro-Woolley 34, Stanwood 20

Selah 42, Ellensburg 0

Sequim 17, Mariner 6

Seton Catholic 45, Mark Morris 19

Shelton 32, North Thurston 7

Shorewood 35, Meadowdale 14

Silas 42, Foss 6

Soap Lake 46, St. John-Endicott 22

South Kitsap 14, Auburn Riverside 0

Stadium 30, Mercer Island 10

Steilacoom 19, Aberdeen 12

Sumner 28, Kennedy Catholic 0

Tahoma 43, Skyline 35

Tekoa-Rosalia 34, Bridgeport 18

Tenino 14, Kalama 8

Toutle Lake 66, Fort Vancouver 6

Tumwater 45, Bainbridge 6

University 25, Central Valley 17

Wahkiakum 52, Naselle 10

Waitsburg 52, Mabton 0

Walla Walla 34, Hermiston 12

Wapato 12, Wahluke 9

Warden 26, Mossyrock 20

Wellpinit 62, Republic 8

West Seattle 14, Interlake 7

WF West 41, Capital 0

Wilbur-Creston 66, Oroville 32

Woodinville 22, Union 20

Zillah 49, Naches Valley 0

Gray Reid
