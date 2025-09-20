Washington high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

High School

The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 3.

Annie Wright 49, Evergreen 0

Archbishop Murphy 47, Squalicum 0

Arlington 48, Jackson 7

Auburn 79, Kentridge 6

Bainbridge 14, Bremerton 41

Battle Ground 41, Prairie 6

Bellarmine Prep 31, Kelso 21

Bethel 56, North Creek 27

Bishop Blanchet 30, Roosevelt 23

Blaine 33, Chelan 19

Bonners Ferry 28, Lakeside 20

Bothell 28, Lewiston 33

Bremerton 41, Bainbridge 14

Burlington-Edison 17, Mount Vernon 14

Camas 35, Lincoln 22

Capital 44, Shelton 22

Cascade 16, Naches Valley 23

Cashmere 71, College Place 0

Central Valley 0, Mead 47

Centralia 10, Foster 26

Charles Wright 20, Darrington 42

Cheney 48, Ferris 14

Chief Leschi 34, Oakville 32

Chiawana 54, Hermiston 0

Cle Elum-Roslyn 27, Friday Harbor 13

Columbia 48, Selkirk 30

Columbia 49, La Salle 0

Columbia River 35, Mark Morris 16

Colville 25, Omak 22

Concrete 6, La Conner 34

Crescent 46, Clallam Bay 26

Culver 72, Columbia 18

Curtis 17, Lakes 21

Darrington 42, Charles Wright 20

Dayton 46, Soap Lake 16

Decatur 53, Jefferson 19

Deer Park 20, Pullman 14

DeSales 58, Union 20

East Valley 13, Prosser 7

East Valley 31, North Central 3

Eastlake 21, Tumwater 49

Eastmont 49, Davis 12

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Everett 6

Eisenhower 7, Wenatchee 28

Ellensburg 20, Ephrata 43

Elma 30, Sequim 49

Entiat 62, Mabton 20

Ephrata 43, Ellensburg 20

Federal Way 10, Spanaway Lake 24

Ferndale 41, Marysville Getchell 15

Fife 13, Orting 42

Foster 26, Centralia 10

Gig Harbor 16, Lake City 6

Glacier Peak 47, Mariner 0

Goldendale 8, River View 43

Gonzaga Prep 48, Mt. Spokane 20

Grandview 7, Othello 57

Hanford 30, Walla Walla 14

Heritage 20, River Ridge 14

Hockinson 6, Ridgefield 31

Hudson's Bay 20, R.A. Long 12

Inchelium 68, Republic 14

Ingraham 0, Lakeside 13

Issaquah 21, Skyline 28

Jefferson 19, Decatur 53

Kalama 51, King's Way Christian 14

Kamiak 20, Meridian 38

Kennewick 31, Pasco 20

Kent-Meridian 38, Todd Beamer 7

Kettle Falls 18, Priest River 16

King's 22, Nooksack Valley 19

Kingston 28, Klahowya 33

Kiona-Benton 6, Wahluke 30

Klahowya 33, Kingston 28

La Center 31, Napavine 18

La Conner 34, Concrete 6

Lake Stevens 76, Cascade 7

Lake Washington 45, Redmond 14

Lakes 21, Curtis 17

Lewiston 33, Bothell 28

Liberty 49, Mercer Island 0

Liberty Bell 36, Manson 27

Liberty Christian 44, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 18

Life Christian Academy 6, Yelm 35

Lind-Ritzville 0, Newport 42

Lynden 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Lynden Christian 49, Okanogan 7

Lyle/Wishram 46, Cove 6

Mary Walker 58, Curlew 44

Mead 47, Central Valley 0

Meadowdale 6, Mountlake Terrace 43

Meridian 38, Kamiak 20

Monroe 21, Shorewood 49

Montesano 47, Black Hills 7

Morton/White Pass 32, Rainier 30

Moses Lake 48, Sunnyside 13

Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 62, Waitsburg 66

Mt. Spokane 20, Gonzaga Prep 48

Mt. Rainier 12, Stadium 34

Mountain View 14, Union 48

Mountlake Terrace 43, Meadowdale 6

Naches Valley 23, Cascade 16

Naselle 56, Winlock 6

Newport 42, Lind-Ritzville 0

North Beach 38, Ocosta 44

Northwest Christian 42, Taholah 0

O'Dea 39, Seattle Prep 14

Oak Harbor 14, Stanwood 45

Ocosta 44, North Beach 38

Odessa 38, Oroville 6

Orting 42, Fife 13

Othello 57, Grandview 7

Peninsula 41, Bonney Lake 32

Pomeroy 74, Davenport 0

Puyallup 52, Skyview 10

Quincy 6, Toppenish 50

R.A. Long 12, Hudson's Bay 20

Reardan 44, Jenkins 6

Renton 61, Lindbergh 19

Richland 27, Southridge 19

Ridgefield 31, Hockinson 6

River View 43, Goldendale 8

Rogers 46, Clarkston 0

Royal 54, Connell 7

Seattle Prep 14, O'Dea 39

Sedro-Woolley 28, Snohomish 6

Sehome 81, Lakewood 0

Selah 42, West Valley 20

Sequim 49, Elma 30

Seton Catholic 52, Castle Rock 6

Shorewood 49, Monroe 21

Skyline 28, Issaquah 21

South Kitsap 29, Central Kitsap 12

Spanaway Lake 24, Federal Way 10

Stadium 34, Mt. Rainier 12

Stanwood 45, Oak Harbor 14

Stevenson 44, Fort Vancouver 0

Sumner 24, West Linn 31

Tekoa-Rosalia 34, Cusick 14

Timberline 27, WF West 28

Toppenish 50, Quincy 6

Tri-Cities Prep 54, White Swan 0

Tulalip Heritage 70, Muckleshoot Tribal 0

Tumwater 49, Eastlake 21

Union 48, Mountain View 14

University 61, Shadle Park 6

Wahluke 30, Kiona-Benton 6

Wahkiakum 52, Waterville-Mansfield 16

Waitsburg 66, Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 62

Wallace 66, St. John-Endicott 6

Washougal 38, Woodland 28

Wellpinit 68, Bridgeport 62

Wenatchee 28, Eisenhower 7

West Linn 31, Sumner 24

West Seattle 17, Chief Sealth 10

West Valley 49, Riverside 12

WF West 28, Timberline 27

White River 49, Auburn Mountainview 3

Yelm 35, Life Christian Academy 6

