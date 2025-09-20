Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Washington high school football season rolled on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 3.
Annie Wright 49, Evergreen 0
Archbishop Murphy 47, Squalicum 0
Arlington 48, Jackson 7
Auburn 79, Kentridge 6
Battle Ground 41, Prairie 6
Bellarmine Prep 31, Kelso 21
Bethel 56, North Creek 27
Bishop Blanchet 30, Roosevelt 23
Blaine 33, Chelan 19
Bonners Ferry 28, Lakeside 20
Bothell 28, Lewiston 33
Burlington-Edison 17, Mount Vernon 14
Camas 35, Lincoln 22
Capital 44, Shelton 22
Cascade 16, Naches Valley 23
Cashmere 71, College Place 0
Central Valley 0, Mead 47
Centralia 10, Foster 26
Charles Wright 20, Darrington 42
Cheney 48, Ferris 14
Chief Leschi 34, Oakville 32
Chiawana 54, Hermiston 0
Cle Elum-Roslyn 27, Friday Harbor 13
Columbia 48, Selkirk 30
Columbia 49, La Salle 0
Columbia River 35, Mark Morris 16
Colville 25, Omak 22
Concrete 6, La Conner 34
Crescent 46, Clallam Bay 26
Culver 72, Columbia 18
Darrington 42, Charles Wright 20
Dayton 46, Soap Lake 16
Decatur 53, Jefferson 19
Deer Park 20, Pullman 14
DeSales 58, Union 20
East Valley 13, Prosser 7
East Valley 31, North Central 3
Eastmont 49, Davis 12
Edmonds-Woodway 55, Everett 6
Eisenhower 7, Wenatchee 28
Ellensburg 20, Ephrata 43
Elma 30, Sequim 49
Entiat 62, Mabton 20
Federal Way 10, Spanaway Lake 24
Ferndale 41, Marysville Getchell 15
Fife 13, Orting 42
Foster 26, Centralia 10
Gig Harbor 16, Lake City 6
Glacier Peak 47, Mariner 0
Goldendale 8, River View 43
Gonzaga Prep 48, Mt. Spokane 20
Grandview 7, Othello 57
Hanford 30, Walla Walla 14
Heritage 20, River Ridge 14
Hockinson 6, Ridgefield 31
Hudson's Bay 20, R.A. Long 12
Inchelium 68, Republic 14
Ingraham 0, Lakeside 13
Issaquah 21, Skyline 28
Kalama 51, King's Way Christian 14
Kamiak 20, Meridian 38
Kennewick 31, Pasco 20
Kent-Meridian 38, Todd Beamer 7
Kettle Falls 18, Priest River 16
King's 22, Nooksack Valley 19
Kingston 28, Klahowya 33
Kiona-Benton 6, Wahluke 30
La Center 31, Napavine 18
La Conner 34, Concrete 6
Lake Stevens 76, Cascade 7
Lake Washington 45, Redmond 14
Liberty 49, Mercer Island 0
Liberty Bell 36, Manson 27
Liberty Christian 44, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 18
Life Christian Academy 6, Yelm 35
Lind-Ritzville 0, Newport 42
Lynden 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Lynden Christian 49, Okanogan 7
Lyle/Wishram 46, Cove 6
Mary Walker 58, Curlew 44
Meadowdale 6, Mountlake Terrace 43
Monroe 21, Shorewood 49
Montesano 47, Black Hills 7
Morton/White Pass 32, Rainier 30
Moses Lake 48, Sunnyside 13
Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 62, Waitsburg 66
Mt. Rainier 12, Stadium 34
Mountain View 14, Union 48
Naches Valley 23, Cascade 16
Naselle 56, Winlock 6
North Beach 38, Ocosta 44
Northwest Christian 42, Taholah 0
O'Dea 39, Seattle Prep 14
Oak Harbor 14, Stanwood 45
Odessa 38, Oroville 6
Orting 42, Fife 13
Othello 57, Grandview 7
Peninsula 41, Bonney Lake 32
Pomeroy 74, Davenport 0
Puyallup 52, Skyview 10
Quincy 6, Toppenish 50
R.A. Long 12, Hudson's Bay 20
Reardan 44, Jenkins 6
Renton 61, Lindbergh 19
Richland 27, Southridge 19
Ridgefield 31, Hockinson 6
River View 43, Goldendale 8
Rogers 46, Clarkston 0
Royal 54, Connell 7
Sedro-Woolley 28, Snohomish 6
Sehome 81, Lakewood 0
Selah 42, West Valley 20
Sequim 49, Elma 30
Seton Catholic 52, Castle Rock 6
Shorewood 49, Monroe 21
Skyline 28, Issaquah 21
South Kitsap 29, Central Kitsap 12
Spanaway Lake 24, Federal Way 10
Stadium 34, Mt. Rainier 12
Stanwood 45, Oak Harbor 14
Stevenson 44, Fort Vancouver 0
Sumner 24, West Linn 31
Tekoa-Rosalia 34, Cusick 14
Timberline 27, WF West 28
Toppenish 50, Quincy 6
Tri-Cities Prep 54, White Swan 0
Tulalip Heritage 70, Muckleshoot Tribal 0
Union 48, Mountain View 14
University 61, Shadle Park 6
Wahluke 30, Kiona-Benton 6
Wahkiakum 52, Waterville-Mansfield 16
Waitsburg 66, Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian 62
Wallace 66, St. John-Endicott 6
Washougal 38, Woodland 28
Wellpinit 68, Bridgeport 62
Wenatchee 28, Eisenhower 7
West Linn 31, Sumner 24
West Seattle 17, Chief Sealth 10
West Valley 49, Riverside 12
WF West 28, Timberline 27
White River 49, Auburn Mountainview 3
Yelm 35, Life Christian Academy 6