Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 12, 2026
This week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings saw three teams make major jumps in the rankings while one team dropped out of the rankings.
Kentridge climbed six spots to No. 10 after its impressive wins. Lake Washington moved seven spots to No. 15 and Edmonds-Woodway moved to four spots to No. 2 after it handed both of its opponents its first losses.
Seattle Prep, former No. 24, dropped out of the rankings and was replaced by Bonney Lake.
1. Rainier Beach (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Vikings took down Eastside Catholic 85-74 and beat Roosevelt and West Seattle by 40 and 47 points to improve to 7-0 in league play.
2. Edmonds-Woodway (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Warriors handed Shorecrest and Meadowdale its first league losses by more than 15 points to improve to 5-0 in league play.
3. Richland (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bombers beat their last three opponents by scoring more than 100 points.
4. Auburn (12-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Trojans beat Tahoma by five points and Auburn Riverside 91-44.
5. Emerald Ridge (12-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Jaguars secured a big victory at home, defeating Olympia 45-42 and earned wins over Yelm and Bethel.
6. Glacier Peak (11-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Grizzlies defeated Kamiak 79-39 and Mariner 77-34.
7. O’Dea (8-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Fighting Irish beat Garfield 92-62 and Eastside Catholic 65-58 to improve to 5-1 in league play.
8. R.A. Long (12-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Lumberjacks handed Woodland its first league loss by a score of 77-52 and followed it by a win over Ridgefield 65-43.
9. West Valley (Yakima) [9-2]
Previous rank: 10
The Rams beat Sunnyside and Moses Lake by 39 and 28 points to improve to 4-0 in league play.
10. Kentridge (11-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Chargers last two victories were by 36 points against Auburn Riverside and three point win over Kentwood to improve to 6-1 in league play.
11. Bremerton (11-1)
Previous rank: 9
The 2A Knights beat Olympic 83-40 and Port Angeles 66-59 to improve to 7-1 in league play.
12. Eastside Catholic (7-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Crusaders lost to Rainier Beach by 11 points and O’Dea by seven points but made up for it with a win over Bishop Blanchet to sit at 5-2 in league play.
13. Bonney Lake (13-0)
Previous rank: under consideration
The Panthers beat Sumner by three points and Puyallup 51-41 last week.
14. Chiawana (10-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Riverhawks got back in the winning column with wins over Pasco and Sageview last week.
15. Lake Washington (11-1)
Previous rank: 22
The Kangaroos defeated Bothell and Woodinville by 12 and 14 points.
16. Mount Si (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Wildcats defeated Bothell 77-61 and 3A Shorewood by two points.
17. Lynden Christian (12-1)
Previous rank: 19
The Lyncs beat Blaine 71-30 to improve to 7-0 in league play.
18. Zillah (12-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Leopards beat College Place 77-24 and Wapato 85-69 to improve to 8-0.
19. Bellarmine Prep (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
The 3A Lions beat their last two opponents by 25 and 15 points to improve to 7-0 in league play.
20. Colfax (11-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Bulldogs beat Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 72-29 and Liberty (Spangle) 78-35 last week.
21. Selah (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Vikings will face East Valley (Yakima) on the road and Quincy at home this week.
22. Mount Spokane (8-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Wildcats will face Central Valley on the road and host Lewis and Clark this week.
23. Gonzaga Prep (8-5)
Previous rank: 14
The Bullpups beat Ferris 63-39 and University by seven points to improve to 1-0 in league play.
24. Liberty (Issaquah) [13-2]
Previous rank: 17
The Patriots lost to Woodinville 72-57 but turned it around and beat Skyline 61-43.
25. Lincoln (Tacoma) [6-2]
Previous rank: 20
The Abes lost to Silas by one point but made up for it with a 82-53 win over Central Kitsap.
Under consideration
Bellevue
Burlington-Edison
Central Valley
Franklin
Mercer Island
Monroe
Prairie
Pullman
Skyview