Washington High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - November 22, 2025

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Washington high school football playoffs begin on Saturday, November 22, 2025

Richland vs Sumner from the First Round of the WIAA State 4A Playoffs on Nov. 15, 2025
Richland vs Sumner from the First Round of the WIAA State 4A Playoffs on Nov. 15, 2025 / Vince Pugliese

There are 22 games scheduled on Saturday, November 22, including 12 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup tonight features No. 4 Moses Lake at No. 6 Lake Stevens and No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin at No. 3 Gonzaga Prep.

Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, November 22, 2025

With 12 games featuring ranked teams, Saturday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football playoffs begin.

All Washington High School Football Games

4A Football Schedule - November 22, 2025

There are four games scheduled in the 4A Class on Saturday, November 22.

3A Football Schedule - November 22, 2025

There are three games scheduled in the 3A Class on Saturday, November 22.

2A Football Schedule - November 22, 2025

There are four games scheduled in the 2A Class on Saturday, November 22.

1A Football Schedule - November 22, 2025

There are four games scheduled in the 1A Class on Saturday, November 22.

2B Football Schedule - November 22, 2025

There are three games scheduled in the 2B Class on Saturday, November 22.

1B Football Schedule - November 22, 2025

There are four games scheduled in the 1B Class on Saturday, November 22.

