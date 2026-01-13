High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, January 13

Brady Twombly

Mt. Spokane Wildcats vs Ridgeline Falcons - Jan 9, 2026
Mt. Spokane Wildcats vs Ridgeline Falcons - Jan 9, 2026 / Brandon Campea

There are 112 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 13, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 12 Woodinville hosts No. 14 Bothell and No. 6 Gonzaga Prep takes on No. 11 Ridgeline.

Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 13

With 15 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.

WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13

There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, January 13, highlighted by No. 14 Bothell vs No. 12 Woodinville. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13

There are 14 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, January 13, highlighted by No. 10 Lake Washington taking on Seattle Academy. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13

There are 22 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, January 13, highlighted by Clarkson vs No. 17 Deer Park. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13

There are 20 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, January 13, highlighted by Toppenish vs No. 19 Ellensburg. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13

There are 19 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, January 13. The game of the night in Class 2B is No. 23 Northwest Christian hosting Kettle Falls. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 13

There are 20 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, January 13. The game of the night in 1B is Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs Oakesdale. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

