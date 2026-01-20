High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, January 20

Brady Twombly

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There are 120 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, January 20, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 13 Mt. Spokane hosts No. 7 Gonzaga Prep and No. 19 Seattle Prep host the number 1 team in the state Rainier Beach.

Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 20

With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.

WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 21 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 7 Gonzaga Prep vs No. 13 Mt. Spokane.

WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 37 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 1 Rainier Beach vs No. 19 Seattle Prep.

WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 31 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is No. 11 R.A. Long vs Washougal.

WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 16 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by No. 4 Eastside Prep vs Northwest.

WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 25 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The game of the night is Sunnyside Christian vs Tri-Cities Prep.

WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20

There are 24 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Asotin vs No. 23 Colfax.

