Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 113 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, January 27, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 24 Ridgeline takes on No. 13 Mead and Reardan hosts No. 23 Northwest Christian School.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 27
With 11 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 12 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Skyview vs No. 6 Union. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 8 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Bethel vs Bonney Lake. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Tuesday, January 20, highlighted by Shelton vs Tumwater. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by No. 19 Deer Park vs West Valley. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 29 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Tuesday, January 27. The game of the night in Class 2B is Lakeville vs Colville. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Tuesday, January 27. The game of the night in 1B is Lopez vs Lumni. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
