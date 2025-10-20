Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
We're at the tail end of the season, but the excitement hasn't faded for Washington high school football as two Top-5 undefeated teams battled it out in Week 7.
Last week, the then-No. 3 Chiawana Riverhawks rallied to secure a 24-10 comeback victory against the then-No. 5 Kennewick Lions on Friday in Kennewick. The Riverhawks handed the Lions their first loss in the process.
Riverhawks sophomore quarterback Emmett Osterdock passed for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Angel Colon was on the receiving end for a touchdown and Cooper Cissne rushed for another.
Moses Lake, O'Dea and Mount Spokane earned shutout wins.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Chiawana Riverhawks (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. then-No. 5 Kennewick 24-10
Next up: vs. No. 18 Richland, Oct. 24
2. Lake Stevens Vikings (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Ferndale 38-7
Next up: vs. Kamiak, Oct. 24
3. Royal Knights (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Wahluke 68-6
Next up: at Naches Valley, Oct. 24
4. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Olympia 34-20
Next up: at Spanaway Lake, Oct. 23
5. Moses Lake Mavericks (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Eastmont 21-0
Next up: vs. West Valley, Oct. 24
6. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Central Valley 49-7
Next up: vs. No. 24 Mead, Oct. 24
7. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (7-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Gig Harbor 27-14
Next up: at Silas, Oct. 24
8. Puyallup Vikings (7-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Rogers 65-6
Next up: at No. 23 Curtis, Oct. 24
9. O'Dea Fighting Irish (6-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Ballard 48-0
Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 24
10. Kennewick Lions (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost 24-10 to Chiawana
Next up: at No. 16 Kamiakin, Oct. 24
11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Seattle Prep. 41-9
Next up: at Rainier Beach, Oct. 24
12. West Seattle Wildcats (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Ingraham 58-6
Next up: vs. Nathan Hale, Oct. 23
13. Tumwater Thunderbirds (6-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Aberdeen 55-20
Next up: vs. W F West, Oct. 24
14. Mount Spokane Wildcats (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Ferris 41-0
Next up: at Ridgeline, Oct. 24
15. Bellevue Wolverines (5-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Eastlake 42-24
Next up: at Woodinville, Oct. 25
16. Kamiakin Braves (6-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Pasco 42-14
Next up: vs. No. 10 Kennewick, Oct. 24
17. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (7-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Everett 49-7
Next up: vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 23
18. Richland Bombers (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Walla Walla 28-7
Next up: vs. Chiawana, Oct. 24
19. Anacortes Seahawks (5-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Lakewood 78-7
Next up: at Burlington-Edison, Oct. 24
20. Skyline Spartans (5-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Woodinville 49-14
Next up: vs. Mount Si, Oct. 24
21. Sumner Spartans (4-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Curtis 49-3
Next up: at Emerald Ridge, Oct. 24
22. Lynden Lions (5-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost 56-0 to Archbishop Murphy
Next up: at Lakewood, Oct. 24
23. Curtis Vikings (5-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost 49-3 to Sumner
Next up: vs. Puyallup, Oct. 24
24. Mead Panthers (5-2)
Last week: Lost 24-14 to Cheney
Next up: at Gonzaga Prep, Oct. 24
25. Stadium Tigers (5-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost 70-26 to Kennedy Catholic
Next up: vs. Auburn Riverside, Oct. 23
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith