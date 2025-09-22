Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept.22, 2025
Several high school football teams in Washington added another victory to its win collumn last week. Chiawana has impressed on both sides of the field having outscored its first three opponents 132-3. At the top, Graham-Kapowsin squeaked by with a 14-0 win over No. 14 Emerald Ridge to remain at No. 1.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. then-No. 14 Emerald Ridge 14-0
Next up: at Bonney Lake, Sept. 25
2. Lake Stevens Vikings (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Cascade (Everett) 76-7
Next up: vs. Mariner, Sept. 26
3. Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Hermiston 54-0
Next up: vs. Hanford Hanford, Sept. 25
4. Anacortes Seahawks (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Bellingham 68-0
Next up: at Lynden, Sept. 26
5. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 48-10 on Sept. 11
Next up: at No. 7 O'Dea, Sept. 26
6. Royal Knights (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Connell 54-7
Next up: at Zillah, Sept. 26
7. O'Dea Fighting Irish (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Seattle Prep. 39-14
Next up: vs. No. 5 Eastside Catholic, Sept. 26
8. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (3-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Mount Spokane 48-20
Next up: at Cheney, Sept. 26
9. Lynden Lions (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Marysville-Pilchuck 49-0
Next up: vs. Anacortes, Sept. 26
10. Bellevue Wolverines (2-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Mount Baker 42-21
Next up: at Mount Si, Sept. 26
11. Kennewick Lions (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Pasco 31-20
Next up: at Sageview, Sept. 26
12. Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Eastlake 49-21
Next up: at Nooksack Valley, Sept. 26
13. Moses Lake Chiefs (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Sunnyside 48-13
Next up: at Wenatchee, Sept. 26
14. Emerald Ridge Jaguar (1-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: lost 14-0 to No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin
Next up: vs. Puyallup, Sept. 26
15. Richland Bombers (3-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Southridge 27-19
Next up: vs. Pasco, Sept. 26
16. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (3-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Mount Si 21-17
Next up: vs. Central Kitsap, Sept. 26
17. Puyallup (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Skyview 52-10
Next up: at No. 14 Emerald Ridge, Sept. 26
18. Sumner Spartans (1-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost 31-24 to West Linn
Next up: vs. South Kitsap, Sept. 26
19. Eastlake Wolves (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: lost 49-21 to Tumwater
Next up: vs. Woodinville, Sept. 26
20. Mount Spokane Wildcats (2-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost 48-20 to then-No. 9 Gonzaga Prep
Next up: at Mead, Sept. 26
21. Curtis Vikings (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: lost 21-17 to Lakes
Next up: vs. Rogers, Sept. 26
22. Camas Papermakers (2-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Lincoln 35-22
Next up: at West Linn, Sept. 26
23. Kamiakin Braves (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Sageview 56-7
Next up: vs. Hermiston, Sept. 26
24. Mead Panthers (3-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Central Valley 47-0
Next up: vs. No. 20 Mount Spokane, Sept. 26
25. Bothell Cougars (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: lost 33-28 to Lewiston
Next up: vs. Skyline, Sept. 26
Dropped out
No. 24 Seattle Prep.
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith