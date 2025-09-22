High School

Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept.22, 2025

Chiawana outscores first three opponents 132-3; Graham-Kapowsin remains at No. 1 after narrow defeat over Emerald Ridge

Edith Noriega

Defensive back Cooper Cissen was Chiawana's first all-MCC first teamer last fall as a ninth grader.
Defensive back Cooper Cissen was Chiawana's first all-MCC first teamer last fall as a ninth grader. / Photo by Amy Cazier

Several high school football teams in Washington added another victory to its win collumn last week. Chiawana has impressed on both sides of the field having outscored its first three opponents 132-3. At the top, Graham-Kapowsin squeaked by with a 14-0 win over No. 14 Emerald Ridge to remain at No. 1.

Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. then-No. 14 Emerald Ridge 14-0

Next up: at Bonney Lake, Sept. 25

2. Lake Stevens Vikings (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Cascade (Everett) 76-7

Next up: vs. Mariner, Sept. 26

3. Chiawana Riverhawks (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Hermiston 54-0

Next up: vs. Hanford Hanford, Sept. 25

4. Anacortes Seahawks (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Bellingham 68-0

Next up: at Lynden, Sept. 26

5. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Bishop Blanchet 48-10 on Sept. 11

Next up: at No. 7 O'Dea, Sept. 26

6. Royal Knights (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Connell 54-7

Next up: at Zillah, Sept. 26

7. O'Dea Fighting Irish (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Seattle Prep. 39-14

Next up: vs. No. 5 Eastside Catholic, Sept. 26

8. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Mount Spokane 48-20

Next up: at Cheney, Sept. 26

9. Lynden Lions (3-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Marysville-Pilchuck 49-0

Next up: vs. Anacortes, Sept. 26

10. Bellevue Wolverines (2-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Mount Baker 42-21

Next up: at Mount Si, Sept. 26

11. Kennewick Lions (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Pasco 31-20

Next up: at Sageview, Sept. 26

12. Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Eastlake 49-21

Next up: at Nooksack Valley, Sept. 26

13. Moses Lake Chiefs (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Sunnyside 48-13

Next up: at Wenatchee, Sept. 26

14. Emerald Ridge Jaguar (1-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: lost 14-0 to No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin

Next up: vs. Puyallup, Sept. 26

15. Richland Bombers (3-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Southridge 27-19

Next up: vs. Pasco, Sept. 26

16. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (3-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Mount Si 21-17

Next up: vs. Central Kitsap, Sept. 26

17. Puyallup (3-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Skyview 52-10

Next up: at No. 14 Emerald Ridge, Sept. 26

18. Sumner Spartans (1-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: lost 31-24 to West Linn

Next up: vs. South Kitsap, Sept. 26

19. Eastlake Wolves (1-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: lost 49-21 to Tumwater

Next up: vs. Woodinville, Sept. 26

20. Mount Spokane Wildcats (2-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost 48-20 to then-No. 9 Gonzaga Prep

Next up: at Mead, Sept. 26

21. Curtis Vikings (2-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: lost 21-17 to Lakes

Next up: vs. Rogers, Sept. 26

22. Camas Papermakers (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Lincoln 35-22

Next up: at West Linn, Sept. 26

23. Kamiakin Braves (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Sageview 56-7

Next up: vs. Hermiston, Sept. 26

24. Mead Panthers (3-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Central Valley 47-0

Next up: vs. No. 20 Mount Spokane, Sept. 26

25. Bothell Cougars (2-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: lost 33-28 to Lewiston

Next up: vs. Skyline, Sept. 26

Dropped out

No. 24 Seattle Prep.

-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith

Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

