Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
The high school football season in Washington enters the halfway mark this week. Meanwhile, the week prior saw a few teams earn big victories to remain perfect on the season.
Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Chiawana and Anacortes all collected solid wins to remain in the Top 4 rankings for the second week and sit with a perfect 4-0 overall record.
This week's game to watch will be between the No. 8 Kennewick Lions and No. 13 Richland Bombers, both at 4-0.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Bonney Lake 61-34
Next up: vs. Yelm, Oct. 2
2. Lake Stevens Vikings (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Mariner 56-0
Next up: at Glacier Peak, Oct. 3
3. Chiawana Riverhawks (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Next up: at Southridge, Oct. 3
4. Anacortes Seahawks (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Lynden 26-23
Next up: at Squalicum, Oct. 3
5. Royal Knights (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Zillah 43-0
Next up: vs. Cashmere, Oct. 3
6. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Cheney 31-14
Next up: vs. Lewis and Clark, Oct. 3
7. O'Dea Fighting Irish (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Eastside Catholic 24-20
Next up: at Bishop Blanchet, Oct. 3
8. Kennewick Lions (4-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Sageview 42-0
Next up: vs. No. 13 Richland Bombers, Oct. 2
9. Bellevue Wolverines (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Mount Si 33-9
Next up:vs. Bothell, Oct. 3
10. Moses Lake Chiefs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Wenatchee 56-0
Next up: vs. Eisenhower, Oct. 3
11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (2-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost 24-20 to O'Dea
Next up: vs. Ballard, Oct. 3
12. Tumwater Thunderbirds (3-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Nooksack Valley 48-28
Next up: vs. Union, Oct. 3
13. Richland Bombers (4-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Pasco 49-0
Next up: at No. 8 Kennewick, Oct. 2
14. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Central Kitsap 47-0
Next up: at Lincoln, Oct. 4
15. Puyallup Vikings (4-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 54-0
Next up: vs. No. 18 Sumner, Oct. 4
16. Lynden Lions (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost 26-23 to Anacortes
Next up: at Sehome, Oct. 2
17. Mount Spokane Wildcats (3-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Mead 16-14
Next up: vs. University, Oct. 3
18. Sumner Spartans (2-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. South Kitsap 63-3
Next up: vs. No. 15 Puyallup, Oct. 4
19. Eastlake Wolves (2-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Woodinville 35-19
Next up: at No. 22 Skyline, Oct. 3
20. Curtis Vikings (3-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Rogers 56-14
Next up: at South Kitsap, Oct. 3
21. Kamiakin Braves (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Hermiston 49-14
Next up: at Hanford, Oct. 3
22. Skyline Spartans (3-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Bothell 14-7
Next up: vs. No. 19 Eastlake, Oct. 3
23. West Seattle Wildcats (3-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Lincoln 44-7
Next up: vs. Franklin, Oct. 3
24. Mead Panthers (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Lost 16-14 to Mount Spokane
Next up: vs. Ferris, Oct. 2
25. Stadium Tigers (4-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Auburn 46-44
Next up: vs. Kentwood, Pct. 4
Dropped out
No. 14 Emerald Ridge Jaguar
No. 22 Camas Papermakers
No. 25 Bothell Cougars
