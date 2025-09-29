High School

Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Chiawana and Anacortes collected big wins to remain in the top 4

The reigning 2A state champion Anacortes narrowly escapes with a 26-23 road win over then-No. 9 Lynden on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
The reigning 2A state champion Anacortes narrowly escapes with a 26-23 road win over then-No. 9 Lynden on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. / Photo by Christina Olson

The high school football season in Washington enters the halfway mark this week. Meanwhile, the week prior saw a few teams earn big victories to remain perfect on the season.

Graham-Kapowsin, Lake Stevens, Chiawana and Anacortes all collected solid wins to remain in the Top 4 rankings for the second week and sit with a perfect 4-0 overall record.

This week's game to watch will be between the No. 8 Kennewick Lions and No. 13 Richland Bombers, both at 4-0.

Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Bonney Lake 61-34

Next up: vs. Yelm, Oct. 2

2. Lake Stevens Vikings (4-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Mariner 56-0

Next up: at Glacier Peak, Oct. 3

3. Chiawana Riverhawks (4-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Next up: at Southridge, Oct. 3

4. Anacortes Seahawks (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Lynden 26-23

Next up: at Squalicum, Oct. 3

5. Royal Knights (4-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Zillah 43-0

Next up: vs. Cashmere, Oct. 3

6. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (4-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Cheney 31-14

Next up: vs. Lewis and Clark, Oct. 3

7. O'Dea Fighting Irish (3-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Eastside Catholic 24-20

Next up: at Bishop Blanchet, Oct. 3

8. Kennewick Lions (4-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Sageview 42-0

Next up: vs. No. 13 Richland Bombers, Oct. 2

9. Bellevue Wolverines (3-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Mount Si 33-9

Next up:vs. Bothell, Oct. 3

10. Moses Lake Chiefs (4-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Wenatchee 56-0

Next up: vs. Eisenhower, Oct. 3

11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (2-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost 24-20 to O'Dea

Next up: vs. Ballard, Oct. 3

12. Tumwater Thunderbirds (3-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Nooksack Valley 48-28

Next up: vs. Union, Oct. 3

13. Richland Bombers (4-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Pasco 49-0

Next up: at No. 8 Kennewick, Oct. 2

14. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (4-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Central Kitsap 47-0

Next up: at Lincoln, Oct. 4

15. Puyallup Vikings (4-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 54-0

Next up: vs. No. 18 Sumner, Oct. 4

16. Lynden Lions (3-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost 26-23 to Anacortes

Next up: at Sehome, Oct. 2

17. Mount Spokane Wildcats (3-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Mead 16-14

Next up: vs. University, Oct. 3

18. Sumner Spartans (2-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. South Kitsap 63-3

Next up: vs. No. 15 Puyallup, Oct. 4

19. Eastlake Wolves (2-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Woodinville 35-19

Next up: at No. 22 Skyline, Oct. 3

20. Curtis Vikings (3-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Rogers 56-14

Next up: at South Kitsap, Oct. 3

21. Kamiakin Braves (3-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Hermiston 49-14

Next up: at Hanford, Oct. 3

22. Skyline Spartans (3-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Bothell 14-7

Next up: vs. No. 19 Eastlake, Oct. 3

23. West Seattle Wildcats (3-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Lincoln 44-7

Next up: vs. Franklin, Oct. 3

24. Mead Panthers (3-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Lost 16-14 to Mount Spokane

Next up: vs. Ferris, Oct. 2

25. Stadium Tigers (4-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Auburn 46-44

Next up: vs. Kentwood, Pct. 4

Dropped out

No. 14 Emerald Ridge Jaguar

No. 22 Camas Papermakers

No. 25 Bothell Cougars

Published
