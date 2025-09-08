Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The 2025 high school football season started with a bang in Washington that shook up the top 25 rankings last week. There were two jaw-dropping games that stood out, the first was a tug-of-war match between last year's 3A state champion O'Dea and Graham-Kapowsin that resulted in the Eagles taking a 40-38 win in Week 1.
The other exciting game saw a late comeback from Lake Stevens as the Vikings defeated reigning 4A state champion Sumner 31-28.
Bellevue, Eastside Catholic and Franklin Pierce picked up impressive Week 1 victories.
1. Bellevue Wolverines (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Bethel 35-21
Next up: vs. No. 3 Lake Stevens, Sept. 12
2. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 2 O'Dea 40-38
Next up: vs. No. 18 Skyview, Sept. 12
Sophomore quarterback AJ Tuivaiave rushed for three touchdowns and threw two more touchdown passes to junior Kase Bets and senior tight end Quinncey Ratteray. Junior running back Blake Pearson rushed in a touchdown early in the game, while senior wide receiver Mazaia Roberson rushed for a two-point conversion that set the Eagles up for the eventual victory.
3. Lake Stevens Vikings (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 8 Sumner 31-28
Next up: at No. 1 Bellevue, Sept. 12
The Vikings defeated the reigning 4A state champion Sumner in one of the primetime matchups of the opening week. Trailing 28-24, Lake Stevens quarterback junior Blake Moser and Seth Price connected on the game-winning touchdown pass with one second remaining in the game.
4. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 4
Last week: Def. East 51-0
Next up: vs. Bishop Blanchet, Sept. 11
5. O'Dea Fighting Irish (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 1
Last week: Lost 40-38 to No. 2 Graham-Kapowsin
Next up: at Rainier Beach, Sept. 11
The Fighting Irish trailed 34-17 at the end of the third quarter but managed to score three straight touchdowns for a 38-34 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game. But the defending 3A state champions were stunned when Graham-Kapowsin's AJ Tuivaiave rushed in the game-winning touchdown with seconds left in the game.
6. Anacortes Seahawks (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Bainbridge 55-7
Next up: vs. Sehome, Sept. 12
The Seahawks leaned on their offense with junior quarterback Ryan Harrington tossing four touchdown passes. Senior running back Shia Webster rushed for three touchdowns.
7. Chiawana Riverhawks (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Sageview 63-0
Next up: vs. No. 22 Kamiakin, Sept. 11
Senior quarterback Gage Williams was on the spotlight on both ends of the field three touchdowns - two rushing and one passing. Williams added to the Riverhawks stellar defensive shutout with a sack and two tackles.
8. Sumner Spartans (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 3
Last week: Lost 31-28 to No. 3 Lake Stevens
Next up: vs. No. 10 Kennedy Catholic, Sept. 12
The reigning 4A state champion Sumner put up a tought fight against one of the top teams in the state. How the Spartans respond against another top-10 team will determine their trajectory for the rest of the season.
9. Camas Papermakers (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 37-28 to Roosevelt
Next up: vs. Mount Tahoma, Sept 12
10. Kennedy Catholic Lancers (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 10
Last week: Lost 33-28 to Bothell
Next up: at No. 8 Sumner. Sept. 12
11. Royal Knights (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Kiona Benton 68-0
Next up: at College Place, Sept. 12
The Knights extended their winning streak to 27 games after defeating Kiona Benton in a shutout victory.
12. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Ridgeline 38-10
Next up: at Ferris, Sept. 12
13. Lynden Lions (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Ferndale 38-8
Next up: at Franklin Pierce, Sept. 13
14. Emerald Ridge Jaguars (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Kentwood 34-19
Next up: at Bethel, Sept. 11
15. Tumwater Thunderbirds (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 11
Last week: Lost 25-19 to Puyallup
Next up: at Bainbridge, Sept. 12
16. Yelm Tornadoes (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 12
Last week: Lost 42-0 to Mount Tahoma
Next up: vs. No. 23 Lincoln, Sept. 11
17. Eastlake Wolves (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 15
Last week: Lost 43-17 to Williams Field
Next up: vs. Gig Harbor, Sept. 13
18. Skyview Storm (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Eagle 35-21
Next up: at No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin, Sept. 12
19. Arlington Eagles (0-1)
Preseason ranking: 19
Last week: Lost 28-0 to Sedro Woolley
Next up: at Bothell, Sept. 12
20. Kennewick Lions (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Hanford 35-7
Next up: vs. Southridge, Sept. 12
21. Curtis Vikings (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Mount Si 30-14
Next up: vs. Peninsula, Sept. 11
22. Kamiakin Braves (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Walla Walla 26-21
Next up: at No. 7 Chiawana, Sept. 11
23. Moses Lake Mavericks (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Oak Harbor 49-6
Next up: at North Creek, Sept. 13
Senior QB Brady Jay threw for 473 yards and seven touchdowns, and senior Grant Smith received the ball 10 times for 142 yards and three scores in the season-opening win.
24. Franklin Pierce Cardinals (1-0)
Preseason ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Lincoln 38-29
Next up: at No. 13 Lynden, Sept. 13
Senior Bryson Allen ran for 285 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to an impressive season-opening victory.
25. Richland Bombers (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Hermiston 28-7
Next up: vs. Hanford, Sept. 12
Dropped out
No. 20 Lincoln Abes
