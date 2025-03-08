High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A boys basketball tournament: Medal-game recaps, highlights, top performers

Three state-placing games for each classification being held on the east court Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. High School On SI Washington will keep you updated

Garfield sophomore Tripp Haywood and the Bulldogs are playing for third place in Class 3A on Saturday.
Garfield sophomore Tripp Haywood and the Bulldogs are playing for third place in Class 3A on Saturday. / Photo by Todd Milles

TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 4 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A boys basketball championships.

High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Saturday in medal round games.

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

(1st-2nd) - Gonzaga Prep, Puyallup: Recap after game

(3rd-5th) -Glacier Peak, West Valley of Yakima: Recap after game.

(4th-6th) - Camas, Richland: Recap after game

Championship game

1-seed Gonzaga Prep (25-2) vs. vs. 8-seed Puyallup (23-7), 9 p.m.

Saturday schedule

Fourth/Sixth at 8 a.m. Third/Fifth at 11:15 a.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

(1st-2nd) - Rainier Beach, Edmonds-Woodway: Recap after game

(3rd-5th) -Garfield, Mount Spokane: Recap after the game.

(4th-6th) - Seattle Prep, Bellarmine Prep: Recap after the game.

Championship game

5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (26-2) vs. 1-seed Rainier Beach (27-3), 5 p.m.

Saturday schedule

Fourth/Sixth at 9:30 a.m. Third/Fifth at 1 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

