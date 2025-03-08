Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A boys basketball tournament: Medal-game recaps, highlights, top performers
TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 4 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A boys basketball championships.
High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Saturday in medal round games.
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
(1st-2nd) - Gonzaga Prep, Puyallup: Recap after game
(3rd-5th) -Glacier Peak, West Valley of Yakima: Recap after game.
(4th-6th) - Camas, Richland: Recap after game
Championship game
1-seed Gonzaga Prep (25-2) vs. vs. 8-seed Puyallup (23-7), 9 p.m.
Saturday schedule
Fourth/Sixth at 8 a.m. Third/Fifth at 11:15 a.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.
TOP PERFORMERS
XXXXX, xxx
xx points
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
(1st-2nd) - Rainier Beach, Edmonds-Woodway: Recap after game
(3rd-5th) -Garfield, Mount Spokane: Recap after the game.
(4th-6th) - Seattle Prep, Bellarmine Prep: Recap after the game.
Championship game
5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (26-2) vs. 1-seed Rainier Beach (27-3), 5 p.m.
Saturday schedule
Fourth/Sixth at 9:30 a.m. Third/Fifth at 1 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.
TOP PERFORMERS
XXXX, xxx
xx points
---