Washington high school (WIAA) baseball 3A finals: Mount Vernon back in champions' circle after 33-year wait
YAKIMA, Wash. - The final band-of-brothers chapter on the Mount Vernon High School baseball story had a happy ending Saturday - a first WIAA Class 3A baseball championship in 33 years.
Erasing an early deficit, the Bulldogs' bats warmed up, especially the ones behind projected top-20 MLB Draft prospect Xavier Neyens. They made Kennewick pay every time their star was put on base intentionally.
In the end, Mount Vernon left Parker Faller Field with a 14-6 victory.
Bode Webb finished with a career-high six RBI. Reece Roberts gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with his two-run single in the fourth inning as they wiped out a 5-2 deficit. And Dylan Jacobs mashed a monster two-run home run to left field in the sixth inning.
Neyens was just fine being walked four times (after getting a first-inning single). He scored four times in the game.
"I’ve got D-Bo (Dylan Jacobs) behind me - Brady (Peterson) and Bode Webb," Neyens said. "There's never a doubt. I have 100 percent confidence in my guys.
"When they put me on, they get to face the rest of the guys - and it is just as bad."
So, what could reduce a bunch of teenagers who have played together since the first grade to tears?
Watching Jacobs' big moment in the sixth inning.
The senior first baseman has been through a lot: Besides playing a full season with no anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee, he also lost his father in September to a tragic roofing accident.
Jacobs started the championship game as the pitcher, but it's his bat that carries the most impact. And he launched a no-doubter over the left-field fence in his final high school at-bat.
"For him," Jacobs said, pointing up to the sky as Neyens stood next to him, eyes welling up.
Added Neyens: "After everything he's been through. I am so proud of him."
Kennewick had taken a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning on Dierks Chavez's two-run single off Neyens. But Mount Vernon scored four runs in its half of the inning, and never looked back.
"I can’t say enough about our guys," Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden said. "They were not going to be denied."
---