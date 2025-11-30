Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (11/30/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 24-29. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Teagan Carritt, Logan-Magnolia girls wrestling
Carritt posted falls in 61 and 45 seconds to take home the 145-pound title at the Lynx Girls Tournament.
Macy Comito, Carlisle girls basketball
Comito scored 32 points in a big 65-29 victory over PCM.
Vanessa Guzman, Lewis Central girls wrestling
Entering as the No. 7 seed, Guzman pinned her way to gold at the Lynx Girls Tournament, including a 27-second fall in the semifinals and a pin in 75 seconds in the finals at 190.
Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty girls basketball
Ramsey went off in a 67-63 win over Southeast Polk, scoring 36 points with nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
Lily Myers, Perry girls basketball
Myers had a monster double-double, scoring 20 points with 20 rebounds in a 45-34 win over Des Moines Hoover. The junior also tallied four steals and dished out four assists.
Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk girls basketball
The sophomore scored 31 points with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 63-41 triumph over ADM.
Emily Tanny, Wahlert Catholic girls basketball
Tanny, a freshman, started her career with a double-double in a 65-49 win over Marion, scoring 24 points with 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists.
Kiara Morris, Aplington-Parkersburg girls basketball
Morris grabbed 18 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end, scoring seven points with two steals in a 62-19 victory over Hampton-Dumont/CAL.
Luelia Weispfenning, Saydel girls basketball
The senior recorded 24 rebounds - 17 of which were offensive - with 12 points and three assists in a win over Des Moines North.
Laura Eagleton, Madrid girls basketball
Eagleton scored 27 points and swiped 12 steals, adding three rebounds in a victory vs. Collins-Maxwell.
