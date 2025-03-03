Washington high school (WIAA) boys basketball playoff schedules - who wins it all in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane?
The regional round of the WIAA boys basketball playoffs finished up last weekend, and now each of the six classifications - Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A, Class 2B and Class 1B - is down the final 12 teams vying for a state championship
Here are the 4A and 3A schedules in Tacoma; 2A and 1A schedules in Yakima; and 2B and 1B schedules in Spokane - with SBLive WA's picks on who will come home with a championship.
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: No. 14-seed Arlington (20-7) vs 3-seed Glacier Peak (21-3), 9 a.m. Winner plays 5-seed Camas (19-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Olympia (22-5) vs. 2-seed Auburn (23-3), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Gonzaga Prep (23-2) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 13-seed Emerald Ridge (20-7) vs. 4-seed Richland (23-2), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 6-seed West Valley of Yakima (18-5) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Davis of Yakima (21-3) vs. 8-seed Puyallup (20-7), 2 p.m. Winner plays 7-seed Mount Si (20-7) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Glacier Peak, Auburn, Richland, Mount Si
SBLive WA championship pick
Richland 74, Glacier Peak 70
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: No. 14 Federal Way (21-4) vs 6-seed Lincoln of Tacoma (25-4), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (24-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Monroe (22-3) vs. 2-seed Mount Spokane (17-8), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 8-seed Bellarmine Prep (23-7) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 13 Liberty of Issaquah (18-8) vs. 4-seed Bellevue (21-6), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Garfield (19-7) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Eastside Catholic (14-14) vs. 1-seed Rainier Beach (24-3), 9 p.m. Winner plays 7-seed Seattle Prep (18-10) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Lincoln of Tacoma, Monroe, Bellevue, Rainier Beach
SBLive WA championship pick
Rainier Beach 81, Monroe 66
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Columbia River (19-5) vs 6-seed Lakewood (18-7), 9 a.m. Winner plays 5-seed Selah (20-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Prosser (20-7) vs. 7-seed Foster (18-8), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Lynden (24-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: 12-seed Franklin Pierce (20-4) vs. 4-seed West Valley of Spokane (20-4), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Bremerton (19-5) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 3: 9-seed Sequim (19-4) vs. 8-seed Mark Morris (20-4), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed R.A Long (23-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Selah, Lynden, Bremerton, R.A. Long
SBLive WA championship pick
Lynden 66, R.A Long 60
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Cashmere (19-8) vs 6-seed Seton Catholic (18-6), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed Zillah (20-4) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: No. 15-seed Overlake (15-9) vs. 7-seed Meridian (17-8), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 1-seed Annie Wright (20-2) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: 12-seed Bellevue Christian (19-5) vs. 5-seed King's (18-5), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Lynden Christian (22-2) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Chelan (22-5) vs. 8-seed Bear Creek (18-6), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Royal (24-1) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Zillah, Annie Wright, Lynden Christian, Royal
SBLive WA championship pick
Annie Wright 77, Lynden Christian 68
---
CLASS 2B (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: 11-seed Okanogan (20-6) vs 6-seed Toledo (22-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays 4-seed Colfax (21-3) on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10-seed Liberty Bell (16-10) vs. 7-seed Adna (19-6), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Columbia of Burbank (24-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: 12-seed Tri-Cities Prep (21-5) vs. 5-seed Lake Roosevelt (21-5), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Reardan (22-2) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Napavine (22-3) vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-8), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Freeman (21-3) on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
Colfax, Columbia of Burbank, Reardan, Freeman
SBLive WA championship pick
Freeman 69, Columbia of Burbank 66
---
CLASS 1B (Bracket)
Wednesday schedule (loser out)
Game 1: No. 14 Summit Classic Christian (21-5) vs 6-seed Tulalip Heritage (20-4), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed DeSales (23-1) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Game 2: Muckleshoot Tribal (19-5) vs. 7-seed Moses Lake Christian (19-3), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 1-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (23-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: 12-seed Garfield-Palouse (18-6) vs. 5-seed Neah Bay (18-5), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Willapa Valley (22-2) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Game 4: 9-seed Wellpinit (19-6) vs. 8-seed Ocosta (16-8), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Lummi Nation (23-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.
SBLive WA final four
DeSales, ACH, Neah Bay, Lummi Nation
SBLive WA championship pick
ACH 78, Lummi Nation 71
---