Washington high school (WIAA) boys basketball playoff schedules - who wins it all in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane?

All of the 2024 winners are still alive to defend their state championships this week

Dash Ingram and defending Class 3A champion Eastside Catholic are back in the Tacoma Dome in March,
The regional round of the WIAA boys basketball playoffs finished up last weekend, and now each of the six classifications - Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A, Class 2B and Class 1B - is down the final 12 teams vying for a state championship

Here are the 4A and 3A schedules in Tacoma; 2A and 1A schedules in Yakima; and 2B and 1B schedules in Spokane - with SBLive WA's picks on who will come home with a championship.

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: No. 14-seed Arlington (20-7) vs 3-seed Glacier Peak (21-3), 9 a.m. Winner plays 5-seed Camas (19-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Olympia (22-5) vs. 2-seed Auburn (23-3), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Gonzaga Prep (23-2) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: No. 13-seed Emerald Ridge (20-7) vs. 4-seed Richland (23-2), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 6-seed West Valley of Yakima (18-5) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Davis of Yakima (21-3) vs. 8-seed Puyallup (20-7), 2 p.m. Winner plays 7-seed Mount Si (20-7) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Glacier Peak, Auburn, Richland, Mount Si

SBLive WA championship pick

Richland 74, Glacier Peak 70

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: No. 14 Federal Way (21-4) vs 6-seed Lincoln of Tacoma (25-4), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (24-2) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Monroe (22-3) vs. 2-seed Mount Spokane (17-8), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 8-seed Bellarmine Prep (23-7) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 13 Liberty of Issaquah (18-8) vs. 4-seed Bellevue (21-6), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Garfield (19-7) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Eastside Catholic (14-14) vs. 1-seed Rainier Beach (24-3), 9 p.m. Winner plays 7-seed Seattle Prep (18-10) on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Lincoln of Tacoma, Monroe, Bellevue, Rainier Beach

SBLive WA championship pick

Rainier Beach 81, Monroe 66

---

CLASS 2A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Columbia River (19-5) vs 6-seed Lakewood (18-7), 9 a.m. Winner plays 5-seed Selah (20-4) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Prosser (20-7) vs. 7-seed Foster (18-8), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Lynden (24-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 12-seed Franklin Pierce (20-4) vs. 4-seed West Valley of Spokane (20-4), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Bremerton (19-5) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Game 3: 9-seed Sequim (19-4) vs. 8-seed Mark Morris (20-4), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed R.A Long (23-1) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Selah, Lynden, Bremerton, R.A. Long

SBLive WA championship pick

Lynden 66, R.A Long 60

---

CLASS 1A (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Cashmere (19-8) vs 6-seed Seton Catholic (18-6), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed Zillah (20-4) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: No. 15-seed Overlake (15-9) vs. 7-seed Meridian (17-8), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 1-seed Annie Wright (20-2) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: 12-seed Bellevue Christian (19-5) vs. 5-seed King's (18-5), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Lynden Christian (22-2) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Chelan (22-5) vs. 8-seed Bear Creek (18-6), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Royal (24-1) on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Zillah, Annie Wright, Lynden Christian, Royal

SBLive WA championship pick

Annie Wright 77, Lynden Christian 68

---

CLASS 2B (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: 11-seed Okanogan (20-6) vs 6-seed Toledo (22-4), 9 a.m. Winner plays 4-seed Colfax (21-3) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10-seed Liberty Bell (16-10) vs. 7-seed Adna (19-6), 10:30 a.m. Winner plays 1-seed Columbia of Burbank (24-1) on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 12-seed Tri-Cities Prep (21-5) vs. 5-seed Lake Roosevelt (21-5), 12:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Reardan (22-2) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Napavine (22-3) vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-8), 2 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Freeman (21-3) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

Colfax, Columbia of Burbank, Reardan, Freeman

SBLive WA championship pick

Freeman 69, Columbia of Burbank 66

---

CLASS 1B (Bracket)

Wednesday schedule (loser out)

Game 1: No. 14 Summit Classic Christian (21-5) vs 6-seed Tulalip Heritage (20-4), 3:45 p.m. Winner plays 4-seed DeSales (23-1) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: Muckleshoot Tribal (19-5) vs. 7-seed Moses Lake Christian (19-3), 5:30 p.m. Winner plays 1-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (23-1) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: 12-seed Garfield-Palouse (18-6) vs. 5-seed Neah Bay (18-5), 7:15 p.m. Winner plays 3-seed Willapa Valley (22-2) on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 9-seed Wellpinit (19-6) vs. 8-seed Ocosta (16-8), 9 p.m. Winner plays 2-seed Lummi Nation (23-3) on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.

SBLive WA final four

DeSales, ACH, Neah Bay, Lummi Nation

SBLive WA championship pick

ACH 78, Lummi Nation 71

---

