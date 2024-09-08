Washington Huskies commit D'Aryhian Clemons has another memorable season opener for Spanaway Lake football
With his blazing speed and knock-you-over power, Washington Huskies commit D'Aryhian Clemons has a knack for big-play flair at Spanaway Lake High School.
Especially in season openers.
The three-star athlete scored three touchdowns, including a highlight 91-yard kickoff return, as the Sentinels' 47-42 win over 3A Wesco contender Stanwood at Art Crate Field.
In the offseason, Spanaway Lake coach Cameron Robak moved Clemons to a new position - wide receiver - in an effort to get him more open-field touches.
"Obviously, he always wants the ball in his hands," Robak said of Clemons, ranked No. 5 in the state for the 2025 recruiting class. "He is a special kid. And we have to find ways to get him the ball."
After Stanwood went on a 25-play drive that took 13 minutes to score its first touchdown in the second quarter, the Spartans kicked it right to Clemons in the middle of the field.
Clemons put it in gear, trucked a coverage man at midfield and completed the 91-yard return to give Spanaway Lake a 21-7 lead.
Last season, Clemons had an interception return for a touchdown, and scored another one on the final play with a short run as the Sentinels beat Gig Harbor.