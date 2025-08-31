High School

Virginia native records solid debut for Boston College football

Dawson Pough is a former 3-star receiver out of Tuscarora High School

Kevin L. Smith

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Dawson Pough (88) reacts to his touchdown against the Fordham Rams during the second half at Alumni Stadium.
Boston College Eagles wide receiver Dawson Pough (88) reacts to his touchdown against the Fordham Rams during the second half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Virginia native Dawson Pough put together an impressive debut for Boston College on Saturday.

Pough, a former three-star receiver out of Tuscarora High School, had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 66-10 home-opening victory over Fordham.

The true freshman was targeted just three times, with all three coming in the fourth quarter. Pough, however, made the most of his opportunity by averaging exactly 32 yards per reception and racking up 40 yards after catch.

Pough had two 22-yard catches – one of them a TD with 1:55 left in regulation – and hauled in a 52-yard reception. 

He was second in total receiving yards for BC. Pough’s teammate, Lewis Bond, led with 11 catches for 138 yards.

Pough was a top-35 recruit out of Virginia. He caught 58 passes for 934 yards and 14 TDs as a junior at Tuscarora – earning him all-state, all-region, all-county and all-district first-team honors.

In his senior year, Pough finished with more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 30 total touchdowns for the Huskies.

The Eagles (1-0) face Michigan State on the road next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Virginia