Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2025
There are 93 games scheduled across Washington on Tuesday, February 3, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 14 Lynden Christian takes on Lakewood, No. 12 Zillah hosts Wapato and No. 10 Bremerton travels to Port Angeles.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 3
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are nine 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is Skyview vs Camas.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 21 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The slate is headlined by Franklin vs Ballard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 23 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is No. 14 Lynden Christian vs Lakewood.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 16 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Overlake vs King's.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 14 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The game of the night is Tulalip Heritage vs Lummi.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3
There are 16 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Freeman vs No. 17 Colfax.