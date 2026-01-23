High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, January 23

Redmond Mustangs vs Sumner Spartans - Dec 13, 2025
Redmond Mustangs vs Sumner Spartans - Dec 13, 2025 / Vince Miller

There are 125 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 23, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Ellensburg travels to No. 20 Prosser and No. 1 Sumner takes on Puyallup.

Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23

With 16 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.

WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 27 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by No. 1 Sumner vs Puyallup. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 4A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 25 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Kentridge vs Auburn. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 3A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 24 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by No. 22 Ellensburg vs No. 20 Prosser. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 2A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 16 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, January 23, highlighted by Nathan Hale vs No. 15 Seattle Academy. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 1A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, January 23. The game of the night in Class 2B is Neah Bay vs Toutle Lake. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 2B Scoreboard

WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 19 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, January 23. The game of the night in 1B is Curlew vs Republic. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 1B Scoreboard

