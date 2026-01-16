Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 130 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 16, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 8 Eastlake hosts No. 11 Bellevue and No. 6 Union travels to Skyview.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 20 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by No. 6 Union vs Skyview. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 16 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by No. 11 Bellevue vs No. 8 Eastlake. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 31 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Kentlake vs No. 21 White River. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 26 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Zillah vs Royal. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 16 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, January 16. The game of the night in Class 2B is Morton/White Pass vs Mossyrock. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, January 16. The game of the night in 1B is Republic vs Inchelium. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
