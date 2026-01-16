High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, January 16

Brady Twombly

Clarkston Bantams vs Deer Park Stags - Jan 13, 2026
Clarkston Bantams vs Deer Park Stags - Jan 13, 2026 / Brandon Campe

There are 130 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 16, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 8 Eastlake hosts No. 11 Bellevue and No. 6 Union travels to Skyview.

Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 16

With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.

WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 20 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by No. 6 Union vs Skyview. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 4A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 16 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by No. 11 Bellevue vs No. 8 Eastlake. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 3A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 31 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Kentlake vs No. 21 White River. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 2A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 26 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, January 16, highlighted by Zillah vs Royal. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 1A Scoreboard

WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 16 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, January 16. The game of the night in Class 2B is Morton/White Pass vs Mossyrock. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 2B Scoreboard

WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 16

There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, January 16. The game of the night in 1B is Republic vs Inchelium. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

View full WIAA Class 1B Scoreboard

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington