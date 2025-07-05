WIBCA to Induct 2025 Hall of Fame Class at Annual Banquet on July 15
The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) will honor the state’s most impactful high school basketball coaches and contributors during its 2025 Hall of Fame Banquet, set for July 15 at the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
The evening will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by the Hall of Fame ceremony at 6 p.m.
2025 Hall of Fame Inductees
WIBCA will induct two distinguished head coaches into its Hall of Fame:
• Steve Johnson, longtime head coach at Jackson High School
• Scott Orness, head coach at North Kitsap High School
Both coaches have left significant marks on their respective programs and the broader Washington high school basketball community.
Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame
In addition to head coaches, WIBCA will recognize four veteran assistants for their outstanding contributions to the game:
• John Felton, Eisenhower High School
• Dave Pickering, Lake Stevens High School
• Ken Victor, Lynden High School
• Johnny Phillips, Mountlake Terrace High School
Special Awards
The "Ed & Shirley Pepple Award", given posthumously, will honor the legacy of Jim Marsh, a beloved figure in Washington basketball.
Shane Stacy, head coach at Meridian High School, will receive the "Pat Fitterer You Gotta Love It Award" for his passion and commitment to the sport.
2025 John Wooden Award
The prestigious Washington State "John Wooden Award" will be presented to Kellen Drake, head coach at Wenatchee High School, in recognition of his excellence in coaching, leadership, and sportsmanship.
How to Attend
Admission to the event is free for all WIBCA Hall of Fame members and current Washington Coaches Association members. All other guests can purchase tickets for $40, either at the door or in advance at wibca.com.