High School

WIBCA to Induct 2025 Hall of Fame Class at Annual Banquet on July 15

Two head coaches and four assistant coaches will be enshrined at Nile Shrine Golf Course, while three other special awards will be presented

Gary Adornato

North Kitsap head coach Scott Orness is among those who will be inducted into the WIBCA Hall of Fame on July 15.
North Kitsap head coach Scott Orness is among those who will be inducted into the WIBCA Hall of Fame on July 15. / MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) will honor the state’s most impactful high school basketball coaches and contributors during its 2025 Hall of Fame Banquet, set for July 15 at the Nile Shrine Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by the Hall of Fame ceremony at 6 p.m.

2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

WIBCA will induct two distinguished head coaches into its Hall of Fame:

• Steve Johnson, longtime head coach at Jackson High School
• Scott Orness, head coach at North Kitsap High School

Both coaches have left significant marks on their respective programs and the broader Washington high school basketball community.

Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

In addition to head coaches, WIBCA will recognize four veteran assistants for their outstanding contributions to the game:

• John Felton, Eisenhower High School
• Dave Pickering, Lake Stevens High School
• Ken Victor, Lynden High School
• Johnny Phillips, Mountlake Terrace High School

Special Awards

The "Ed & Shirley Pepple Award", given posthumously, will honor the legacy of Jim Marsh, a beloved figure in Washington basketball.

Shane Stacy, head coach at Meridian High School, will receive the "Pat Fitterer You Gotta Love It Award" for his passion and commitment to the sport.

2025 John Wooden Award

The prestigious Washington State "John Wooden Award" will be presented to Kellen Drake, head coach at Wenatchee High School, in recognition of his excellence in coaching, leadership, and sportsmanship.

How to Attend

Admission to the event is free for all WIBCA Hall of Fame members and current Washington Coaches Association members. All other guests can purchase tickets for $40, either at the door or in advance at wibca.com.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Washington