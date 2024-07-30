15 West Virginia high school tight ends to watch in 2024
West Virginia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Mountain State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at tight end, with many top end tight ends now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from West Virginia. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Mountain State.
The following is a list of top returning West Virginia tight ends heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Rhett McGrew, Hurricane: McGrew’s size is ideal for the position at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds. Last season for the Redskins, McGrew caught 17 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Logan Gillespie, Cabell Midland: One of the biggest targets of all the tight ends on this list. Gillespie stands 6-foot-7, 240 pounds and will be a player to keep an eye on in 2024.
JD Mauritz, Oak Hill: Has good agility for the position being a former running back, Mauritz heads into 2024 with high expectations at tight. Size is good at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds.
Brock Kehler, University: Playing within an offense that averaged 28.3 points per game, Kehler has been solid at the position. The junior stands at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and has been a strong blocker.
Joey Quijano, Hurricane: A little undersized for the position at 5-foot-10, 205-pound, Quijano pairs up with McGrew in double tight end sets. Helped pave the way for over 5,000 yards of offense.
Carter Zuilani, Buckhannon-Upshur: Zuilani’s ability to go up and get the ball is something that translates to the hardwood. Last season for the Buccaneers, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end averaged 12.6 points and 11.5 rebounds.
Jakori Clark, Capital: The Cougars averaged 20.6 points per game last season and Clark helped out in the blocking along with catching the ball.
Landon Jones, Woodrow Wilson: Playing more at running back and outside linebacker in 2023, Jones showed off his versatility. Jones rushed for 132 yards last season.
Lane Watson, Roane County: Last season Watson had a big season for the Raiders at tight end. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher hauled in 22 passes for 490 yards and six touchdowns.
Toby Laughery, Winfield: Excellent size for the position at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Laughery is everything you look for in a tight end. The tight end was apart of offense that averaged 36.3 points per game.
TD Bodkins, Phillip Barbour: At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Bodkins has great size for the tight end position. Last season for the Colts, Bodkins caught 15 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns.
Donovan Williams, Bridgeport: The Indians averaged over 47 points per game and Williams helps bring a different dynamic at tight end. Will be one of state’s best in 2024.
Xavier Patterson, Nitro: Underrated at the tight end position, Patterson is able to get it done catching the ball and blocking. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Patterson will be a difficult cover for defenders.
Dylan Ritchie, Independence: Ritchie played offensive tackle and middle linebacker last season, which helps him naturally transition to tight end. At 6-foot-4, 210, Ritchie has ideal size.
Leques Strother, Mingo Central: A little underrated and undersized playing the tight end position at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds. Strother helped pave the way for over 2,000 yards on the ground.
