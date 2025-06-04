Final Top 10 West Virginia high school softball rankings (6/3/2025)
The WVSSAC state championships took place this past weekend in the Mountain State and it gave us a final look at who the best of the best were.
Finishing in the top spot in our last set of rankings is Cabell Midland after they defeated Jefferson, 2-0, for the WVSSAC's AAAA state championship. Who else is in the conversation, though, as teams head into the off-season?
When it comes down to the elites when it comes to high school softball in West Virginia, the best of the best were on display this past weekend. Take a look at our final Top 10 rankings as we give you our list of teams heading into the summer, as we see it.
Top 10 West Virginia High School Softball Rankings (6/3/2025)
1. Cabell Midland (29-3)
Cabell Midland, whose only loss of the season to a team out of West Virginia was against the Redskins back on April 8th. The Knights ended up winning 13 straight games en route to the AAAA state title by defeating Jefferson, 2-0.
2. Jefferson (24-6)
Though the Cougars ended up faltering in the AAAA state championship game against Cabell Midland, make no mistake about how Jefferson got to jump up to No. 2. Losing in a 2-0 final at the end surely meant they were on the precipice of being the state's No. 1 team.
3. Winfield (28-5)
We just can't fathom having a team winning the WVSSAC AAA state crown without being the second or third best team out of West Virginia. The Generals knocking off Frankfort in a narrow 2-1 affair justified not only vaulting Winfield into the rankings, but inside of the top three teams.
4. Frankfort (29-2)
The Falcons saw their impressive undefeated streak end towards the end of the season, concluding with a 2-1 loss to Winfield in the AAA state championship game. Avery Noel was undoubtedly one of the state's best at the plate, belting 13 home runs along with 13 doubles and 40 runs batted in.
5. Hurricane (22-6)
Hurricane fell out of the top spot recently after a loss to Cabell Midland a week and a half ago, 1-0. For the first three weeks of the season, the Redskins held the No. 1 spot. The Redskins have lost two out of their last three games, with both coming against Cabell Midland.
6. Hoover (23-9)
The Huskies saw its season end at the hands of Frankfort in a 4-2 decision. Senior pitcher Hannah Shamblin was impressive in the circle, finishing with a 16-4 record, 1.38 ERA and 123 strikeouts.
7. Washington (18-6)
The Patriots got one game against Jefferson, but weren't able to pull off the same magic that notched them that very win. Washington dropped back-to-back games to Jefferson last week.
8. University (25-7-1)
The Hawks had been impressive this season behind the play of Maddie Campbell, who has been the team's best player at the plate this spring. Campbell ended the season batting an impressive .436 at the plate with seven home runs, five doubles, three triples and 39 RBIs. University's season ended with a 5-1 loss to AAAA runner-up Jefferson.
9. Morgantown (20-11)
The Mohigans were riding a 6-game winning streak before being upended by University in consecutive games. Morgantown was right there with the Hawks, losing by margins of 4-3 and 2-0.
10. Parkersburg South (18-9)
After having having the Patriots higher up in our weekly rankings for the first few weeks, we dropped them down initially due to a 3-0 loss Morgantown. Parkersburg South played top-ranked Cabell Midland tough in back-to-back contests, only losing by scores of 1-0 and 3-0. This Patriots squad could in all honestly be a spot or two higher.
