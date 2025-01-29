Martinsburg (West Virginia) quarterback Koi Fagan commits to Marshall
After a season of proving he was the best player in the state of West Virginia, Martinsburg quarterback Koi Fagan is making sure he stays right at home.
The Bulldogs' signal caller announced Wednesday evening that he is committing to Marshall. Fagan, who won the fan vote as the High School On SI West Virginia Player of the Year, also had an offer from West Virginia as well.
Fagan made the strongest case of being the top player in the state with the kind of numbers he's provided this past season for the Bulldogs and leading them to the AAAA state title. Quarterbacking the state's top team, Fagan finished with 2,113 yards and 30 touchdowns. On the ground, Fagan has rushed for 1,382 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi