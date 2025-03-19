Morgantown becomes first West Virginia team to win Penguins Cup since 2011
CRANBERRY TWP, Pa. — Rob Rokis said he worked this group of Morgantown (W.Va.) hockey players hard. Over the past four years, the senior-laden team steadily grew into a cohesive unit that could handle the grind.
The Mohawks saw everything come to fruition when they beat Burrell, 5-1, Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex to win the PIHL's varsity Division 2 Penguins Cup. Morgantown is the first team from West Virginia to win the Pens Cup in Division 2 since John Marshall did in 2011. Wheeling Central Catholic also won in 2008.
"It's huge," Rokis said. "We had nine seniors this year and they all started four years ago. We built a team like the Bishop Canevin teams from four years ago who could score dramatically. We wanted to be like the Neshannock teams that won championships. I busted my boys' butts is what I did."
Morgantown's offense has been relentless
The Mohawks had four of the PIHL's top five scorers in Division 2 during the regular season. Jacob Hollander led the team with 70 points, including 28 goals and 42 assists.
Cooper Cox scored 33 goals, while Geno Valenti (26 goals) and John Dibartolomeo (21) have also scored 20 or more goals for the Mohawks. Morgantown's offensive output has continued in the postseason.
The Mohawks scored 25 goals during their run through the PIHL playoffs.
Winning the rematch
Morgantown lost to Burrell 6-5 earlier this season. But Nokis explained that he was without many of his key players. In the rematch, the Mohawks didn't have luck slowing down the high-powered Burrell attack. The Buccaneers finished with a 41-32 edge in shots on goal.
However, the Mohawks did a better job of finishing their opportunities. Morgantown built a 3-0 lead in the championship game thanks to goals from Nico Kourtsis, Hollander and Dibartolomeo. Julian Kemp scored Burrell's only goal in the third period.
However, Rokis wasn't worried about a comeback.
"I had freshman on the ice, so it wasn't that big of a deal," Rokis said. "We knew they were going to do it, put some presure on and try to score and catch up. We had a quick line change and put the better guys on and we're back."
On to Nationals
Morgantown won't play for the Pennsylvania Cup, the state championships, because they are inelgible as a West Virginia team. However, the Mohawks still qualified for club nationals.
"It's disappointing, but it's alright," Rokis said. "We have nationalss to go to."
