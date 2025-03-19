High School

Morgantown becomes first West Virginia team to win Penguins Cup since 2011

The Mohawks continued their outstanding offensive output during a 5-1 win over Burrell.

Josh Rizzo

The Morgantown (W.Va.) Mohawks hockey team celebrates its first Penguins Cup championship with their fans Tuesday night at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. The Mohawks won the varsity Division 2 crown with a 5-1 win over Burrell. / Josh Rizzo

CRANBERRY TWP, Pa. — Rob Rokis said he worked this group of Morgantown (W.Va.) hockey players hard. Over the past four years, the senior-laden team steadily grew into a cohesive unit that could handle the grind.

The Mohawks saw everything come to fruition when they beat Burrell, 5-1, Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex to win the PIHL's varsity Division 2 Penguins Cup. Morgantown is the first team from West Virginia to win the Pens Cup in Division 2 since John Marshall did in 2011. Wheeling Central Catholic also won in 2008.

"It's huge," Rokis said. "We had nine seniors this year and they all started four years ago. We built a team like the Bishop Canevin teams from four years ago who could score dramatically. We wanted to be like the Neshannock teams that won championships. I busted my boys' butts is what I did."

Morgantown's John Dibartolomeo grabs Burrell's Julian Kemp during a scrum after the whistle during the PIHL varsity Division championship at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. / Josh Rizzo

Morgantown's offense has been relentless

The Mohawks had four of the PIHL's top five scorers in Division 2 during the regular season. Jacob Hollander led the team with 70 points, including 28 goals and 42 assists.

Cooper Cox scored 33 goals, while Geno Valenti (26 goals) and John Dibartolomeo (21) have also scored 20 or more goals for the Mohawks. Morgantown's offensive output has continued in the postseason.

The Mohawks scored 25 goals during their run through the PIHL playoffs.

Morgantown forward Jacob Hollander is led away by the referee during the Mohawks' 5-1 win over Burrell in the PIHL varsity Division 2 Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday night at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. / Josh Rizzo

Winning the rematch

Morgantown lost to Burrell 6-5 earlier this season. But Nokis explained that he was without many of his key players. In the rematch, the Mohawks didn't have luck slowing down the high-powered Burrell attack. The Buccaneers finished with a 41-32 edge in shots on goal.

However, the Mohawks did a better job of finishing their opportunities. Morgantown built a 3-0 lead in the championship game thanks to goals from Nico Kourtsis, Hollander and Dibartolomeo. Julian Kemp scored Burrell's only goal in the third period.

However, Rokis wasn't worried about a comeback.

"I had freshman on the ice, so it wasn't that big of a deal," Rokis said. "We knew they were going to do it, put some presure on and try to score and catch up. We had a quick line change and put the better guys on and we're back."

Morgantown's hockey team celebrates after the final whistle of the PIHL Division 2 final Tuesday night at the UPMC Lemieux Complex. / Josh Rizzo

On to Nationals

Morgantown won't play for the Pennsylvania Cup, the state championships, because they are inelgible as a West Virginia team. However, the Mohawks still qualified for club nationals.

"It's disappointing, but it's alright," Rokis said. "We have nationalss to go to."

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

