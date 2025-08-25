Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? Aug. 25, 2025
Week Zero provided plenty of excitement all over Pennsylvania. While there is still a lot to be decided, there were several outstanding performances all around the state. Here’s a look at some of the best we could unearth.
Put in your vote to pick who is the football player of the week. Voting concludes Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Da’Zaire Carson, Cathedral Prep
Carson scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth overtime to make sure Cathedral Prep knocked off Erie High School to claim supremacy in the city. Carson ran for 184 yards on 28 caries and scored four touchdowns.
Dameon Hill, Westinghouse
Hill scored on an 80-yard run tohelp the Bulldogs pick up a 22-12 win over Steel Valley. Hill finished with 122 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Grady Hope, Big Spring
Hope ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bulldogs beat Shippensburg.
Evan Jutba, West Perry
Jutba finished with 266 yards and scored twice in a Mustangs victory.
Messiah Mickens, Harrisburg
Mickens scored four total touchdowns in an impressive win over Imhotep. He ran for a game-high 168 yards on 22 carries. Mickens also recorded a sack on defense.
Jaivin Peel, The Kiski School
Peel led the Cougars with a big performance in Dublin, Ireland. Peel threw four touchdown passes as The Kiski School rolled to a 59-0 win.
Isaac Ryon, Lackawanna Trail
Ryon did a little of everything to help Lackawanna trail pick up a 35-21 win over Tunkhannock. Ryon ran for 155 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 49 yards and a score.
Gavin Sidwar, La Salle College
Sidwar threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Explorers knock off Pittsburgh Central Catholic at the Wolvarena.
Kemon Spell, McKeesport
The Tigers have a desire to reach the top of the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A mountain. Spell, a Penn State recruit, showed what McKeesport is capable of. Spell scored five total touchdowns -- including a 98-yard kickoff return -- to help the Tigers smother Delaware Valley.
Spell finished witih 292 rushing yards and 13 carries.
Trey Wingard, DuBois
The Beavers put 56 points on the board and Wingard was the able to drive a lot of the action. The DuBois quarterback passed for 374 yars and threwfour touchdown passes. He also scores a rushing touchdown.