Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Mountain State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, West Virginia features several teams that are among the Appalachian region's best around.
Starting off at the top spot is Hurricane, as they have been the state's top team through the opening parts of the season. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in West Virginia? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of next week's second set of regular season games.
Top 10 West Virginia High School Softball Rankings (4/25/2025)
1. Hurricane (18-3)
The Redskins have been arguably the state's best team and that's been because of the pitching of Kate Justice. The junior has been sensational, currently 16-3 with a 1.62 earned run average and 174 strikeouts.
2. Cabell Midland (17-3)
Coming in right behind Hurricane is Cabell Midland, whose only loss of the season to a team out of West Virginia was against the Redskins back on April 8th. The Knights have a couple big games on Saturday against Brooke and Parkersburg South.
3. Parkersburg South (14-6)
Now we know this one might be head sctratching to some, but hear us out on this ranking. The Patriots notched a 5-0 victory over top-ranked Hurricane, 5-0, but did fall 5-4 to Point Pleasant this past Tuesday.
4. Hoover (16-4)
Hoover has been the top team out of AAA this spring and they have relied upon the senior-freshman tandem of Hannah Shamblin/Kaylyn Harper on the mound. Shamblin is currently 9-1 with a 1.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts.
5. University (17-3-1)
The Hawks have been impressive this season behind the play of Maddie Campbell, who has been the team's best player at the plate this spring. Campbell is batting .443 at the plate with four home runs, four doubles, three triples and 30 RBIs.
6. Jefferson (13-2)
Entering our rankings at No. 6 are the Cougars and much of that can be attributed to the play of senior pitcher Becca Munslow. Munslow through 10 appearances has a 0.35 ERA and 90 strikeouts.
7. Frankfort (16-0)
The Falcons are in an exclusive group of teams that's still undefeated this season. What has separated this squad from others is their power at the plate, with Frankfort belting 18 home runs collectively this season so far.
8. Washington (14-3)
Senior Zoe Kesterson continues to make the case to being one of the state's best pitchers out of AAAA, with the hurler is 8-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 86 strikeouts.
9. Morgantown (15-9)
Just below Washington is Morgantown, with the two teams coming off of playing each other in a double header. The Mohigans bounced back from a 7-0 loss to Washington with a 3-0 win over Wheeling Park.
10. Logan (15-3)
After starting off the season with a bang, defeating Hoover 4-3, the Wildcats have simmered off somewhat in the following 17 games. Myleigh Adams has proven she has been one of the state's best hitters, blasting nine homers and six doubles.
