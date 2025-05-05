Top 10 West Virginia high school softball rankings (5/5/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Mountain State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, West Virginia features several teams that are among the Appalachian region's best around.
Taking over the top spot in our latest set of rankings are Cabell Midland after they upended the previous No. 1 Hurricane in a 1-0 battle of the state's top two teams. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in West Virginia? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this week's set of regular season games.
1. Cabell Midland (21-3)
Jumping ahead of Hurricane is Cabell Midland, whose only loss of the season to a team out of West Virginia was against the Redskins back on April 8th. The Knights defeated Hurricane in a rematch last week, 1-0.
2. Hurricane (20-4)
Hurricane falls out of the top spot after a loss to Cabell Midland last week, 1-0. For the first three weeks of the season, the Redskins held the No. 1 spot.
3. Frankfort (22-0)
The Falcons are in an exclusive group of teams that's still undefeated this season. What has separated this squad from others is their power at the plate, with Frankfort belting 23 home runs collectively this season so far.
4. Jefferson (17-3)
Moving down from the initial set of rankings are the Cougars after they dropped their third game of the season, this one a 10-7 loss to Woodgrove (Virginia). Jefferson finished up the regular season with a 11-2 victory over No. 7-ranked Washington.
5. Hoover (19-5)
The Huskies have won five out of their last six games, with one loss coming against Lincoln County, 4-3. Senior Hannah Shamblin has been impressive, with her 12-2 record, 1.10 ERA and 93 strikeouts.
6. Washington (16-5)
Another team that fell victim to Woodgrove of Virginia was the Patriots, losing in a tight 3-1 affair. Washington closed the regular season out with a 11-2 loss to Jefferson.
7. Morgantown (19-9)
Just below Washington is Morgantown, with the two teams coming off of playing each other in a double header. The Mohigans are currently riding a 5-game winning streak, with victories over North Marion, Parkersburg South, Preston, Steubenville and Wheeling Park.
8. Parkersburg South (16-7)
After having having the Patriots higher up in our weekly rankings for the first few weeks, we drop them down due to a recent 3-0 loss Morgantown. Anniston Shelton has been an impressive looking freshman, owns a 10-5 record and 204 strikeouts.
9. University (18-4-1)
The Hawks have been impressive this season behind the play of Maddie Campbell, who has been the team's best player at the plate this spring. Campbell is batting an impressive .459 at the plate with five home runs, four doubles, three triples and 33 RBIs. University ended the regular season with a 5-1 loss to Parkersburg South.
10. Logan (17-4)
Logan proved they belong when they lost to Cabell Midland, a 6-5 decision in a 10-inning affair. Myleigh Adams has proven she has been one of the state's best hitters, batting .492, belting nine homers, eight doubles and driving in 29 runs.
