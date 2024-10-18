Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings (10/17/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of West Virginia Oct. 10-12 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State continues to be powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 8 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (7-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the seven opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 49 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Spring Mills (6-0)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well, as Spring Mills cruised to a 43-0 shellacking of Washington last week. Spring Mills is a lock as the state's No. 2 club.
3. Bridgeport (7-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings this week is Bridgeport, with the Indians cruising to a 56-21 rout of Parkrsburg South last week.
4. Fairmont Senior (7-0)
Polar Bears' quarterback Brody Whitehair has been very efficient this season, completing 92-of-128 passes for 1,838 yards and 21 touchdowns.
5. Huntington (5-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, pure domination by Huntington this fall.
6. Princeton (6-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 69-of-94 passes for 1,364 yards, 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
7. Hurricane (5-2)
The Redskins looked a lot more like their dominant selves when they rolled to a 63-28 rout of Capital.
8. Parkersburg South (4-2)
Eli Bartley has been strong from the outset and has rushed for 655 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games.
9. Spring Valley (3-3)
The Timberwolves dropped their third game of the season when they fell 40-21 to Huntington last week.
10. Wheeling Park (4-3)
Wheeling Park remains in the top 10 after a 34-14 loss to Fairmont Senior last week. They'll look to bounce back against Butler this week.
11. Jefferson (1-3)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 42-12 decision to Martinsburg. The Cougars have won back-to-back games against Hedgesville and South Hagerstown.
12. George Washington (6-1)
The Patriots have been riding the legs of running back Saiyvon Brown, who has rushed for over 939 yards and eight touchdowns this fall.
13. Hoover (6-0)
Hoover continued its undefeated ways by routing Wayne 49-0 last week.
14. Wahama (7-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 25 touchdowns and rushing for 1,239 yards on 68 carries through three games.
15. Williamstown (7-0)
The Yellow Jackets have bee producing on offense, averaging well over 45 points per game this season.
16. Nitro (6-1)
We really like the Wildcats' offense and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for 2,046 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
17. North Marion (5-1)
The Huskies have bounced back from their lone loss of the season, with consecutive wins over Elkins and Lincoln, respectively.
18. Frankfort (6-0)
Over the first six games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 45.1 points per game. Impressive numbers so far this season for this talented group.
19. Woodrow Wilson (5-1)
The Flying Eagles made their debut into the rankings a couple weeks after they cruised to a 43-7 victory. Woodrow Wilson rolled to a 49-12 win over Princeton and this week take on Princeton.
20. Roane County (6-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County continues to make their way up the rankings after a 45-19 shellacking of Poca.
21. Oak Hill (5-1)
The Red Devils make their debut on this list after they defeated Independence 21-20 a couple weeks ago.
22. Independence (4-2)
The Patriots only two losses on the season have come to teams on this list in Princeton and Oak Hill, respectively.
23. Tucker County (7-0)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for 1,150 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
24. Doddridge County (6-1)
Bulldogs' quarterback Brysen Dixon has been sensational this season, throwing for 1,070 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one mere interception.
25. Morgantown (4-3)
It was too tough for us to drop the Mohigans completely off this list after back-to-back losses to Wheeling Park and Martinsburg, two of the state's best squads.
