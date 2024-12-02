Top 25 West Virginia High School Football Rankings (12/2/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football playoff games finally kicked off last week in West Virginia.
With the WVSSAC playoffs now no longer in question, we continue releasing our weekly rankings throughout the East Coast as teams take part in the postseason.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State continues to be powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport, Huntington and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, as the WVSSAC playoffs are now fully underway, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (12-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the eleven opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 106 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Spring Mills (11-1)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well all season long and the biggest game of the year lived up to the hype. Spring Mills only loss was a 17-12 decision to Martinsburg. The WVSSAC was forced to give the four wins back due to a judge ruling in favor of Spring Mills regarding an ineligible player.
3. Bridgeport (12-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings continues to be Bridgeport, with the Indians cruised to a 70-21 rout of Nitro last week. Bridgeport faces a surging Fairmont Senior team this week.
4. Huntington (11-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, it has been pure domination by Huntington this fall.
5. Fairmont Senior (11-1)
The Polar Bears had their first loss of the season against Bridgeport a few weeks ago, falling 56-28. Fairmont Senior opened the playoffs with a couple big victories.
6. Princeton (12-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 131-of-191 passes for 2,504 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions. The quarterback has simply been one of the state's best.
7. Hurricane (9-3)
The Redskins looked a lot more like their dominant selves when they rolled to a 37-21 win over George Washington a few weeks ago. A loss to top ranked Martinsburg won't move Hurricane anywhere. Hurricane routed Jefferson last week, 57-21.
8. Hoover (12-0)
Hoover continued its undefeated ways by routing Elkins 49-7 last week. Can this team run the table to an undefeated season and be a serious contender for the AAA state championship?
9. Wahama (12-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 40 touchdowns and rushing for 2,050 yards on 109 carries through twelve games.
10. Frankfort (12-0)
Over the course of the first twelve games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 43.8 points per game. Impressive numbers so far this season for this talented offensive group.
11. Morgantown (8-4)
Morgantown's season came to an end in a narrow loss to Spring Mills, 14-7. We moved this team up after a loss because a close decision to the No. 2 is deserving of such.
12. Roane County (12-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County continues to make their way up the rankings after a 21-0 defeat of Scott last week Up next is a showdown with Independence.
13. Independence (8-3)
The Patriots only three losses on the season have come to teams on this list in Princeton and Oak Hill, respectively. Independence continued their winning ways with a 49-17 win over Philip Barbour last week. Now they will take on Roane County (see above).
14. Spring Valley (8-4)
The Timberwolves' season ended with 29-6 loss to Fairmont Senior last week.
15. Wheeling Park (8-4)
Wheeling Park's four-game winning streak ended last week with a 51-39 loss to Huntington. The Patriots' season is now officially over.
16. Jefferson (8-4)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 57-21 decision to Hurricane. The Cougars' seven-game winning streak ended with a playoff loss, thus ending their season.
17. Nitro (10-2)
We really like the Wildcats' offense and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for well over 2,000 yards, 22-plus touchdowns and just a handful of interceptions. Nitro's season ended last week in a loss to Bridgeport.
18. Oak Hill (10-2)
The Red Devils made their debut on this list after they defeated Independence 21-20 a few weeks ago. They followed it up with an impressive win over Woddrow Wilson not too long afterwards, but Oak Hill's season ended with a loss to Hoover last week.
19. Tucker County (12-0)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 24-plus touchdowns.
20. Parkersburg South (6-6)
The Patriots' season came to an end when they fell to top-ranked Martinsburg last week.
21. George Washington (7-4)
The Patriots came very close to upending Hurricane last week in the playoffs, falling 14-13.
22. Williamstown (10-2)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game of the season, losing 27-7 to Frankport. Since then, Williamstown has won ten straight contests until falling to Scott a couple weeks ago. Williamstown defeated Wheeling Central Catholic, 29-21 last week.
23. Scott (9-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Independence, the Skyhawks had won eight straight games until falling ro Roane County last week.
24. Wheeling Central Catholic (9-3)
Wheeling Central Catholic's season ended last week in a playoff loss to Williamstown.
25. Woodrow Wilson (6-5)
Woodrow Wilson's season ended last week with a 35-14 loss to Morgantown in the playoffs.
