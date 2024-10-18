Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in West Virginia so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in West Virginia and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Mountain State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in West Virginia. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in West Virginia.
Voting closes on October 31st, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Maddox Bowen, QB, Madonna
The signal caller has played really well through the first few games, completing 56-of-101 passes for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Colt Roberson, QB, Pendleton County
Another freshman signal caller that's played really well this season is Roberson for Pendleton County and he's put up some solid stats. Roberson has completed 34-of-63 passes for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.
Malakhi Hope, RB, Riverside
Hope has played solid out of the backfield for Riverside, rushing for 754 yards on 89 carries and scoring seven touchdowns.
Lyric Blake, RB, Doddridge County
The Doddridge County running back has carried the rock 48 carries for 489 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Is also averaging 10.1 yards per carry.
Joel Elloitt, WR, Clay County
Elloitt has been one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 15 passes for 393 yards and scored eight times.
Talen Brown, LB, Cameron
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the Cameron, making 52 total tackles, 15 have gone for a loss and 10 sacks.
Jacob Maynard, LB, Mingo Central
Maynard has been a strong tackler for Mingo Central, making 48 tackles, seven going for a loss and four sacks so far this season.
Logan Payne, LB, Braxton County
The Braxton County linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 44 tackles so far this fall.
