Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings (9/26/24)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of West Virginia Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State is Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (4-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the four opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 15 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here.
2. Spring Mills (4-0)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well, as Spring Mills cruised to a 62-0 shellacking of Musselman last week. Spring Mills is a lock as the state's No. 2 club.
3. Bridgeport (4-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings is Bridgeport, with the Indians cruising to a 54-8 rout of Linsly last week. Up next is Robert C. Byrd.
4. Fairmont Senior (4-0)
The Polar Bears are averaging a ridiculous 53.5 points per game through the first four. More offense, please?
5. Huntington (3-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, pure domination by Huntington this fall.
6. Princeton (4-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 48-of-68 passes for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns.
7. Hurricane (2-2)
We look away from the 2-2 mark and can see that this is still one of the state's best teams.
8. Wheeling Park (3-1)
Brennan Wack has been one of the state's top running backs and has rushed for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns.
9. Jefferson (1-2)
Jefferson ended its two-game slide with a 45-31 victory over Spring Valley.
10. Morgantown (3-1)
Morgantown has won two in a row after a 21-7 victory over Connellsville last week.
11. Parkersburg South (3-1)
Eli Bartley has been strong from the outset and has rushed for 463 yards and eight touchdowns.
12. Spring Valley (2-2)
The Timberwolves bounced back from two straight losses with a resounding 49-19 victory over Cabell Midland.
13. George Washington (4-0)
The Patriots have been riding the legs of running back Saiyvon Brown, who has rushed for 581 yards and five touchdowns this fall.
14. Parkersburg (1-3)
Wondering how in the heck a three-loss team is ranked so high? Look no further than the teams they've lost to: Hurricane, Morgantown and Parkersburg South.
15. Hoover (3-0)
The Huskies begin at 15 after edging out Nitro last week 13-7.
16. Wahama (3-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 12 touchdowns and rushing for 687 yards.
17. Williamstown (4-0)
The Yellow Jackets have bee producing on offense, averaging well over 45 points per game this season.
18. Nitro (3-1)
We really like the Wildcats and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for 1,065 yards and 11 touchdowns.
19. North Marion (3-1)
Coming off a 55-12 loss to Fairmont Senior, we feel like this is a good place for North Marion. They'll look to bounce back against Lincoln this week.
20. Phillip Barbour (3-1)
The Colts have been impressive behind the play of running back Logan Beam, who has rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns.
21. Capital (2-1)
The Cougars have racked up consecutive victories after a season-opening loss to Princeton.
22. Wayne (3-0)
Jayden Wayman leads a run-heavy Pioneers' attack with 357 yards and two touchdowns.
23. Frankfort (3-0)
Over the last two games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 53.5 points per game.
24. Doddridge County (3-1)
Brysen Dixon has been sensational this season, throwing for 603 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception.
25. Roane County (4-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County rounds out the rankings and taking the last spot.
