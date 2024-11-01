Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in West Virginia so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in West Virginia and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that sophomores are showing out in Mountain State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top sophomores football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in West Virginia. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing sophomores high school football player in West Virginia.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on December 1st, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Jay Bordas, QB, Wheeling Park
The signal caller has played really well through the season, completing 93-of-158 passes for 1,373 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Eli Pauley, QB, Sherman
Another sophomore signal caller that's played really well this season is Pauley for Sherman and he's put up some solid stats. Pauley has completed 44-of-78 passes for 1,029 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Nico Kusic, QB, Wheeling Central Catholic
Kusic has played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore has thrown for 843 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Trace Simpkins, QB, Wahama
Though Simpkins hasn't seen as much time under center like the others ahead of him, his numbers match up pretty well. Simpkins has thrown for 781 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three picks.
Jaden Hatfield, RB, South Harrison
Hatfield has been strong out of the backfield for South Harrison, rushing for 1,733 yards on 199 carries and scoring 22 touchdowns.
Robert Evans, RB, Tolsia
The Tolsia running back has carried the rock 137 carries for 1,030 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Evans is also averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
Bryson Peters, ATH, Clay County
Peters has been one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 19 passes for 268 yards and scored two times. Also sees time on defense and has made 31 tackles and seven going for a loss.
Kyree Brooks, LB, Washington
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the Washington defense this season, with Brooks making 99 total tackles, 18 have gone for a loss and seven sacks. Pretty stout numbers for a sophomore.
Blake Coleman, LB, Clay County
Coleman has been a strong tackler for Clay County, making 92 tackles, 10 going for a loss, a sack and an interception so far this season.
Chris Meadows, LB, Nicholas County
The Nicholas County linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 83 tackles and two sacks so far this fall.
Devin Hulker, DL, Elkins
Hulker has been a menace for opposing offensive linemen this fall, with the stalwart totaling 83 total tackles, 18.5 have gone for a loss and a sack.
Dave Robinson Jr., ATH, Capital
The sophomore athlete has been tremendous for Capital, rushing for 937 yards on 93 touches and scoring 15 touchdowns. Also has caught seven passes for 122 yards, three scores and made over 80 tackles on defense.
Follow SBLive West Virginia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports