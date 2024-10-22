Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
West Virginia high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 8 of the regular season.
As such, we have 11 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s West Virginia Football Player of the Week award from October 17-19, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Samuel Marks, Tucker County
The junior quarterback had a strong outing in the team’s 42-18 victory over Moorefield, completing 14-of-17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Cam Foley, Grafton
Foley had a night to remember in Grafton's 64-57 win over Clay County, completing 18-of-32 passes for 373 yards and eight touchdowns.
Noah Collins, Clay County
On the other side of the wild 64-57 game against Grafton was Collins, who accounted for 616 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.
Colton Roberson, Pendleton County
No passer had the kind of night Roberson had through the air last week. The freshman quarterback threw for 352 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Pocahontas County.
Jared Reall, Tucker County
The senior running back was the workhorse in Tucker County's 62-12 win over Southern, with 126 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jacob Greathouse, Roane County
Greathouse completed 3-of-4 passes, which all of the completions went for touchdowns in Roane County's 55-6 win over Logan last week.
Kason Angel, Cameron
Angel only threw three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns in Caeron's 47-0 rout of Clay-Battelle last week.
Devin Nash, Nicholas County
The Nicholas County running back was terrific in a 26-6 victory over Greenbrier East, totaling 147 on the ground on 30 touches and scored twice.
Logan Eddy, St. Mary's
Eddy only needed seven carries to amount 131 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in a 41-8 win over Magnolia.
Robert Evans, Tolsia
The sophomore running back led the way in a 50-8 victory over Buffalo, rushing for 165 yards on 22 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Max Olejasz, Wheeling Central Catholic
The junior pass catcher only caught two passes for 55 yards, but both grabs went for touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Carrick.
Brennan Wack, Wheeling Park
Wack had a huge night in Wheeling Park's 47-20 win over Butler, rushing for 149 yards on seven carries and scoring three times.
