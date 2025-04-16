Vote: Who should be the West Virginia high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/16/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Mountain State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI West Virginia high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m.
Anniston Shelton, Parkersburg South
The freshman pitcher had one of her best performances of the season when she went the full seven innings, allowing two hits, one run and striking out 19 batters in a 6-1 win over Wheeling Park.
Madi Owens, Madonna
At the plate, the sophomore was impressive in a 20-5 victory over Toronto and went 2-for-4 with a homer, a triple and five RBIs.
Sophia Lehosit, University
Lehosit was another hurler that had herself a stellar game on the mound. The pitcher in a 2-0 win over John Marshall pitched a complete game one-hitter and fanned 17 in the process.
Fair Smeiko, Roane County
Smeiko was another player that impressed at the plate in a 15-0 win over Poca, going 3-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs.
Rylee Mangold, Frankfort
In a 3-0 win over Allegany, Mangold was sensational pitching for Frankfort as she nearly went the distance, allowing four hits and strcuk out 16 batters.
Kate Justice, Hurricane
The junior pitcher had an impressive performance for Hurricane in a 4-1 win over Cabell Midland, as Justice pitched a complete game and struck out 13 batters and yielded one run.
Liz Alsop, Morgantown
Alsop, a senior pitcher for Morgantown, had one of her better outings in a 12-0 rout over Buckhannon-Upshur as she went five innings, no hits, no runs, zero walks and eight strikeouts.
Fiona VanMatre, Wahama
The junior dynamo had a big game at the plate for Wahama, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a game-high six runs driven in.
Bailee Hall, Tug Valley
The Tug Valley ace pitcher was solid on the mound in the team's 8-0 win over East Ridge, pitching five innings, yielding one hit and strikeout 13 batters.
Myleigh Adams, Logan
Adams concludes our list with another superb pitching performance from last week in a 9-1 victory over Scott. The pitcher went five innings, allowing three hits, one run and fanned eight batters.
