Vote: Who should be the West Virginia high school Softball Player of the Week? (4/22/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Mountain State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI West Virginia high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anniston Shelton, Parkersburg South
The freshman pitcher had one of her best performances of the season when she went the full seven innings, allowing two hits, one run and striking out 19 batters in a 6-1 win over Wheeling Park.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Chloe Murphy, Chapmanville Regional
Murphy had arguably one of the best pitching performances of last week when the senior pitched a complete game, going seven innings, allowing no hits and striking out 15 in a 3-0 win over Winfield.
Myleigh Adkins, Logan
The junior had a strong night at the plate in Logan's 16-7 victory over Chapmanville Regional, hitting two home runs going 3-for-5 and drove in eight runs.
Anniston Shelton, Parkersburg South
Shelton, last week's poll winner, has been one of the state's top freshmen players this season. The freshman sensation in a 1-0 win over Wheeling Park pitched a complete game, going seven frames of 3-hit ball and struck out 16 batters.
Maddie Campbell, University
The University ace pitcher looked sensational in a 8-0 victory over Brighton last week, going six innings of 2-hit ball and fanned nine strikeouts.
Madison Wisman, Morgantown
Wisman had herself a solid outing in Morgantown's 4-1 win over Weir, with the junior pitcher going the full seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out six batters.
Kassidy Bradbury, Independence
The senior went 3-for-4 in last week's 10-0 win over Ripley, with Bradbury notching three doubles with two RBIs and scored two times herself.
Arien Cooper, Lincoln County
The sophomore pitcher joins the list of impressive pitching performances from last week after a 1-0 win over Scott. Cooper went seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.
Ava Sampson, Scott
Another player that belted two home runs last week was the junior slugger, who drove in four runs as well in Scott's 12-0 win over Poca.
Brooklyn Adkins, Greenbrier West
Adkins made her bat make a difference in Greenbrier West's 13-1 victory over Webster County as the junior went 2-for-4 with one home run and six RBIs.
Kate Justice, Hurricane
The Class of 2026 prospect pitched a perfect game in Hurricane's 8-0 win over South Charleston, with Justice going six innings and striking out 14 batters.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi