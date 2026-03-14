Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 14

The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball season concludes on Saturday with four state championship games at Williams Arena.

High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 2 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 2 Duluth Marshall

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 2 Rosemount

More from High School On SI