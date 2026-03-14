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Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 14

Follow the action from the four MSHSL girls basketball state championships
Jack Butler|
Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead the Lions to another Class 2A championship
Providence Academy junior Maddyn Greenway hopes to lead the Lions to another Class 2A championship | Jeff Lawler

The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball season concludes on Saturday with four state championship games at Williams Arena.

High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 2 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 2 Duluth Marshall

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 2 Rosemount

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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