Minnesota High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 14
Follow the action from the four MSHSL girls basketball state championships
The 2026 Minnesota high school girls basketball season concludes on Saturday with four state championship games at Williams Arena.
High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates throughout the day.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 2 Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 2 Duluth Marshall
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Stewartville vs. No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's
CLASS 4A
No. 1 Hopkins vs. No. 2 Rosemount
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917