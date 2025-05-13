Vote: Who should be the West Virginia high school Softball Player of the Week? (5/13/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Mountain State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI West Virginia high school softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Maddie Lucas, Martins Ferry
The sophomore pitcher had herself a solid outing in a 1-0 win over Wheeling Central Catholic, with the hurler going seven innings of two-hit ball and struck out seven batters.
Kendall Ryan, Madonna
Ryan had a huge night at the plate in Madonna's 16-4 win over Clay-Battelle as she went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six runs driven.
Delaney Randolph, Wheeling Park
When Randolph led Wheeling Park defeated John Marshall 6-0 last week, the senior did so on a 4-hit effort and added two strikeouts.
Audrea Watts, Cabell Midland
Watts had a strong outing in Cabell Midland's 11-1 victory over Spring Valley, with the pitcher going five innings of 3-hit ball and striking out 13 batters.
Bailee Hall, Tug Valley
The junior infielder had a stellar performance in Tug Valley's 7-0 win over Tolsia, as Hall belted two home runs and drove in three RBIs.
Hannah Shamblin, Hoover
Shamblin, a senior pitcher for Hoover, looked solid in the team's 8-0 victory over Ripley with the hurler going five innings and striking out seven batters.
Myleigh Adkins, Logan
The junior pitcher looked strong in a 10-2 victory over Scott, as Adkins led the way in five innings of work, two earned runs, three hits and fanned 11 batters.
Maddie Campbell, University
Campbell nearly threw a perfect game in University's 13-0 win over Preston, as the pitcher went five innings, yielded no hits, one walk and struck out 13 batters.
Cali Masters, St. Marys
The senior infielder/pitcher made it happen at the plate and on the mound, with Masters going seven innings of no-hit ball, 14 strikeouts and then hit two doubles, driving in five runs.
Mattie Carney, Oak Glen
Carney has had an impressive sophomore season and continued that in a 3-1 win over Wheeling Central Catholic, with the pitcher going seven innings of 4-hit ball and striking out 10 batters.
