West Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 West Virginia high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest West Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
WVSSAC High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Wahama (7-0)
2. Sherman (6-0)
3. Cameron (5-1)
4. Wheeling Central Catholic (4-2)
5. Pendleton County (3-2)
6. Meadow Bridge (5-1)
7. Clay-Battelle (5-1)
8. Tug Valley (3-2)
9. Tucker County (4-2)
10. Wirt County (4-2)
11. East Hardy (3-2)
12. St. Marys (3-2)
13. Man (1-5)
14. Greenbrier West (2-4)
15. Webster County (2-3)
16. Tolsia (2-5)
17. Pocahontas County (1-4)
18. Tygarts Valley (1-4)
19. Ritchie County (1-4)
20. Montcalm (2-3)
21. Gilmer County (2-5)
22. Mt. View (1-4)
23. Magnolia (0-5)
24. Valley (0-6)
25. Calhoun (0-6)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Independence (6-0)
2. Frankfort (7-0)
3. Bluefield (5-2)
4. Logan (6-0)
5. Doddridge County (5-0)
6. Mingo Central (6-0)
7. Philip Barbour (5-2)
8. James Monroe (4-1)
9. Oak Glen (6-1)
10. Roane County (5-1)
11. Petersburg (5-2)
12. Midland Trail (5-1)
13. Clay County (4-3)
14. Tyler (3-3)
15. River View (3-3)
16. South Harrison (4-3)
17. Williamstown (2-4)
18. WestSide (3-3)
19. Lincoln (3-3)
20. Wayne (3-4)
21. Moorefield (1-5)
22. Buffalo (3-3)
23. Braxton County (3-4)
24. Scott (1-5)
25. Sissonville (1-4)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Princeton (6-0)
2. Bridgeport (7-0)
3. Chapmanville Regional (6-0)
4. Fairmont Senior (4-1)
5. North Marion (5-1)
6. Hoover (5-1)
7. Keyser (5-1)
8. Greenbrier East (3-2)
9. PikeView (5-1)
10. Elkins (4-2)
11. Nitro (5-1)
12. Winfield (4-2)
13. John Marshall (4-2)
14. Hampshire (3-3)
15. Byrd (3-4)
16. South Charleston (2-4)
17. Brooke (3-4)
18. Shady Spring (2-4)
19. Ripley (3-4)
20. Nicholas County (1-4)
21. East Fairmont (2-5)
22. Grafton (1-4)
23. Lewis County (1-5)
24. Point Pleasant (0-6)
25. Lincoln County (0-6)
WVSSAC High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Huntington (5-1)
2. George Washington (4-0)
3. Wheeling Park (5-2)
4. University (5-2)
5. Morgantown (5-2)
6. Martinsburg (4-2)
7. Woodrow Wilson (4-2)
8. Spring Mills (4-2)
9. Musselman (2-4)
10. Oak Hill (3-3)
11. Parkersburg (3-4)
12. Parkersburg South (2-4)
13. Washington (2-3)
14. Buckhannon-Upshur (1-5)
15. Cabell Midland (1-4)
16. Jefferson (1-4)
17. Preston (1-4)
18. Hurricane (1-6)
19. Riverside (1-6)
20. Hedgesville (0-4)